The BBC Scotland broadcaster and journalist Nick Sheridan has died at the age of 32.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Sheridan, who was described by colleagues and peers as a "rare person" who "lit up the lives" of those around him.
Originally from Wexford, the Irishman made his name on BBC Scotland presenting a slew of flagship programmes including Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days and The Sunday Show.
Head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith said: "We're devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend Nick Sheridan has died.
"Nick has been a wonderful colleague.
"He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.
"Our hearts go out to his parents, his partner and to all his family and friends."
Mr Sheridan previously worked for STV and RTÉ in Dublin before moving to BBC Scotland.
He had recently written children's books and was building a name for himself as a children's author.
Mr Sheridan is believed to have died following a short illness.
First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to Mr Sheridan on social media.
He wrote: "Very sad news.
"My thoughts are with Nick’s friends and family at what will be an incredibly difficult time.
"Nick was a talented journalist and author and will be greatly missed."
Mr Sheridan was also a keen runner and enjoyed outdoor swimming in Scotland's lochs.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "This is absolutely heartbreaking news.
"Nick was a phenomenally talented young journalist, well-liked and with a bright future ahead of him.
"My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his colleagues at the BBC."
BBC journalist Elle Duffy said: "The most devastating news.
"Nick was one of the most welcoming and talented people I’ve ever worked with.
"He worked with me on some of my very first programmes and was up for any challenge.
"The newsroom won’t be the same without him. RIP."
SNP MP Stewart McDonald said he was shocked by the news.
He added: "He was a lovely, funny guy and a brilliant journalist with a promising career ahead of him.
"Awful news - my sympathies to his loved ones, friends and colleagues."
