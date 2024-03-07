Live

Yousaf takes questions from Ross, Sarwar and backbench MSPs

Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
FMQs
Humza Yousaf
Scottish Conservatives
Scottish Labour
SNP
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

  • Humza Yousaf faces questions from Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar
  • First FMQs since Jeremy Hunt's Spring budget
  • Scottish Tory leader likely to be pushed on windfall tax
  • Announcement of public inquiry into Emma Caldwell case to be made later

