With a prestigious list of clientele, BDP Contract Furniture is making a stunning impression in premises across the UK
COMPETITION for customers is always intense in the hospitality trade and the look of a restaurant, pub or hotel can help make or break a business.
It’s why so many of the country’s successful businesses opt for the bespoke service offered by BDP Contract Furniture when kitting out their premises.
The Glasgow-based firm has built up a solid reputation for providing high quality work that stands the test of time and has a list of well known companies on its books such as BrewDog and the Cawley Group, owners of Duck Bay Hotel at Loch Lomond.
The firm also has experience with the domestic market, providing original made-to-measure pieces for those awkward spaces, or recovering still sturdy sofas and chairs. Antique furniture can be restored too, with appropriate materials.
BrewDog Waterloo
BDP Contract Furniture was set up in 2012 by Pat MacLeod after she was made redundant from her job as production manager for a furniture company that had decided to buy and sell furniture rather than make it themselves.
Cabinet maker and French polisher Brian Coyle and upholsterer David Hyndman, who had also both been made redundant by the same company, joined her and orders from people who knew their work began coming in fast.
The business now employs six people, including Pat, and has an impressive list of customers on its books.
Recent projects include the Boat Yard in Lochwinnoch along with BrewDog London and Dublin and Bobby’s on Loch Lomond.
“We have a good reputation and I am pleased to say it is by word of mouth and recommendations,” said Pat. “The way I look at it is that you keep your clients by giving them a good service.”
BDP Contract Furniture founder Pat MacLeod
For Pat, the company’s after sales service is key. “To be honest we don’t get a lot of complaints because I always ensure we maintain the highest standard of workmanship,” she said.
A recent example was a client who we manufactured some fixed seating in his home 11 years ago. BDP still had the dimensions on record so they could make a new seat to replace their damaged one. “That is the kind of service we offer,” said Pat.
“We also have excellent experience working within the contract sector, working in conjunction with various shop fitters who complete most of the finishing works to the projects.”
The Boat Yard in Lochwinnoch
The Glasgow workshop manufactures a wide range of banquet and booth seating, chairs, sofas, tubs and headboards, all to clients’ specifications and can supply table tops and bases as well as outdoor furniture and bespoke bedroom furniture.
There is a recovery/upholstery and polishing service and the business can work on site or collect and deliver items from the workshop. “We are happy to take bespoke domestic orders, for example if you have a big corner and you want a sofa to fit we can do that. We always recommend that if your sofa has a sturdy frame it is more environmentally friendly to get it refoamed and recovered rather than throw it out.” said Pat.
The quality of the firm’s work is backed by clients, including MB Build which has worked with them for a decade.
They have worked together on BrewDog’s Waterloo, Towerhill and Canary Wharf premises in London, BrewDog’s hotels in Edinburgh and Manchester and BrewDog premises in Berlin and Dublin.
“Pat is such a pleasure to work with, professional, diligent, trustworthy and always meeting the deadlines required,” said Mark Brannigan of MB Build. “We are approached from time to time with similar businesses looking to sell or undercut, but we politely refuse.
“Pat gives a level of comfort and reassurance which money can't buy and sometimes hard to find in this industry.”
Palominos Restaurant Ingliston CC
Alan Cawley, of the Cawley Group, who has worked with Pat and her team for the past 12 years, also sings the firms praises. He said: “I can honestly say they have been one of my favourite companies to deal with.
From the largest of projects to a venue refurbishment, their attention to detail, professionalism, standard of workmanship and customer care are in a league of their own.
If anyone in our industry is considering a refurbishment, refurnishing or any recovering or fixed seating projects I would highly recommend Pat and the friendly team at BDP.
Gary Clark, director of Ingliston Estate and Country Club, said the company had been using BDP Contract Furniture for the past 12 years for all of their bespoke commercial furniture requirements including seating booths and upholstery, particularly throughout their award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar. They also supplied and fitted custom built sofas, chairs and headboards in their lodges.
“The workmanship is always of the highest standard and carried out in a timely manner,” he said. “Pat is a dream to work with and goes above and beyond every time to ensure any request is completed.”
