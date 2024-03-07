A plan to create a major new luxury hotel across three city centre streets has been recommended for approval.
It is claimed the plan would “breathe new life” back into five underused buildings with around 60 suites across the aparthotel-style development.
Historic team rooms are to be restored as part of the project. The site will also incorporate a series of rooftop facilities.
The proposals are centre around the “alteration and extension” to five properties that face Princes Street, Hanover Street and Rose Street respectively, “primarily to carefully re-order vacant ancillary space above these buildings”.
A statement by Righ Properties with Fletcher Jospeh Architects on behalf of RRH Investments said: “Commercial units are retained at ground floor levels while the development hinges on the reintroduction of a tearoom on the first floor of 15-19 Hanover St, where Crawfords Tearooms once occupied.
“Listed properties on Hanover and Princes St are to be carefully addressed with sensitive external alterations while the ad-hoc structures extending to Rose St Lane and bookmakers site on Rose St are to be removed and replaced with new forms that extend vertically, in response to their adjacencies, namely the western gable of the former BHS building.
“The extensions and new build portions combine to offer a coordinated and multi-faceted development that is carefully massed, sympathetically addressing each respective frontage while considering the wider impact on views across the site.”
Planners said: “The revised scheme will deliver a sustainable and well-designed hotel development with active uses at street level. The proposals include design features that will contribute to climate mitigation and adaptation, as well as encouraging biodiversity.”
Edinburgh councillors are to consider the recommendation to grant the project next week.
Scottish hotel veteran named new chair of VisitScotland
The chief executive of Crieff Hydro, Stephen Leckie, is the new chairman of VisitScotland.
The veteran hotelier, who will step down as chair of the Scottish Tourism Alliance to take up the role, replaces Lord Thurso, it was announced this morning. Mr Leckie, who is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, joins the publicly funded tourism marketing agency as it continues its search for a new chief executive. Malcolm Roughead, who has been with VisitScotland for more than 20 years, is stepping down to retire this year.
Scottish capital's tourist tax charge majority preference revealed
The majority of people who responded to a tourist tax survey in the Scottish capital opted for a levy of up to £5 on a £100 room.
Research results to go before councillors at the City of Edinburgh Council next week reveal "a wide range of percentages have been promoted, with the majority suggesting between 3% and 5%". The survey aimed at visitors and residents ran from November 23 until January 19 and generated 3,941 responses, with residents accounting for 80% of submissions and visitors accounting for 13.5%, the council reports.
