The completed renovations of the Jamaica Street location include the refurbishment of all 321 guestrooms, comprising of deluxe rooms, executive rooms and junior suites as well as an expanded lobby area.

The new bedrooms feature botanical-themed décor, with a nod to the city’s motto, “Let Glasgow Flourish”, which is found on Glasgow’s historic coat of arms.

Guests staying in any executive rooms or junior suites will have access to a range of complimentary refreshments and snacks in the hotel’s new executive lounge.

A focus on new facilities includes the installation of a 'state-of-the-art' gym with 'high-tech fitness equipment', including Peloton bikes.

Elsewhere, the Leo’s Bar and Restaurant will be open to both guests and non-guests, boasting an extensive menu of 'tasty light bites, main courses and desserts'.

Claire Butterfield, general manager of Leonardo Royal Hotel Glasgow, said: “We’re incredibly excited to rebrand from a Leonardo Hotel to a Leonardo Royal Hotel.

“This strategic move will enable us to offer a more premium product and service and in turn, attract both the corporate and transient leisure market, as well as the local market thanks to our brand new Leo’s Bar and Restaurant.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can expect an exceptional stay at this fantastic Glasgow destination.”

Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland currently operates 54 centrally located hotels and over 11,000 rooms.

As 'one of the fastest-growing hotel groups' in Europe, it's three brands are Leonardo Hotels, Leonardo Royal Hotels, and NYX Hotels across a growing portfolio.