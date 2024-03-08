Extending the levy by another year will boost the Treasury’s coffers by £1.5 billion, Mr Hunt said.

However, Serica Energy, which owns and operates assets such as Bruce, Keith, and Rhum in the North Sea, hit out at the move.

“It would be remiss not to express considerable disappointment with the extension of the EPL announced in the Budget [on Wednesday],” said chief executive Mitch Flegg.

“Current oil and gas prices do not represent windfall conditions for UK producers and increasing the tax burden on domestic oil and gas production again will be damaging for UK jobs and the economy.

“The achievements delivered by Serica have added to domestic sources of energy. The kind of approach exhibited in the Budget will lead to more imports and reduce the ability of our industry to enhance the UK’s resilience to potential energy shocks in the future.”

The comments from Mr Flegg followed criticism of the EPL extension from industry body Offshore Energies UK, which described the decision as a “disappointing blow” risking jobs, investment and economic growth.

The EPL or windfall tax was originally introduced by the UK Government in May 2022 in response to the huge profits oil and gas companies began to make following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which led to soaring gas prices.

Harbour Energy, another major North Sea player, said yesterday that it was “currently assessing the potential impact” of the extension.

Mr Hunt said on Wednesday that the Government will legislate to abolish the levy “should market prices fall to their historic norm for a sustained period of time”.

Meanwhile, shares in Serica surged by 6.5% yesterday after the company reported an increase in reserves. In a 2023 year-end reserves and production update for 2024, the company said it ended the year with “higher reported reserves than from the combined Serica and Tailwind portfolios at the start of the year even after allowing for the oil and gas we produced we produced in 2023”. Serica acquired fellow North Sea player Tailwind in a £367m deal that completed in March 2023.

The company reported net proved plus probable reserves of 140 million barrels of oil equivalent per day at December 31 2022, up from 130 million boe a year earlier. This was despite producing more than 14 million boe in 2023 on a proforma combined Serica and Tailwind basis, it added.

Serica also noted that production averaged about 45,500 boe per day in January and February this year. Production guidance for 2024 remains unchanged at 41,000 to 48,000 boe per day.

Mr Flegg, who will step down as chief executive after the company reports its results for 2023, said: “I am delighted that Serica has maintained its record of more than replacing reserves since 2018, with the company ending 2023 with higher reported reserves than from the combined Serica and Tailwind portfolios at the start of the year even after allowing for the oil and gas we produced in 2023.

“Nearly all the additions to reserves reported today are associated with fields that are already producing which limits incremental emissions. This record of delivery is a testament to the hard work of our staff and the underlying quality of the asset portfolio.

“Production in the early part of 2024 has been encouraging and we look forward to the future impact of executing our investment programme this year.”

Shares in Serica closed up 11.2p at 183.2p.