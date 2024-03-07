A house described as being “steeped in the history of the Isle of Skye and Highland clans”, famed for its association with Flora Macdonald, is being launched to the market by Savills with offers over £275,000 sought.
The property agent said: “Kingsburgh House is in a dilapidated state, and on the Buildings at Risk register, but the spirit of the past lives on in its centuries-old stone walls.
“A former laird’s house dating from the 1700s, Kingsburgh House was substantially added to in the 19th century and these additions are thought to be the work of acclaimed early Victorian architect Gillespie Graham.”
It added: “The property is famed for its association with Flora Macdonald, Bonnie Prince Charlie, and the Jacobite Rebellion. The site of Kingsburgh House was home to Flora and her husband, Macdonald of Kingsburgh, head of the local cadet branch under Clan Chief Macdonald of Sleat. It was Kingsburgh that she and the fugitive Bonnie Prince Charlie escaped to after evading capture from the armed Redcoat Government soldiers in 1746.”
Savills noted that Kingsburgh also played host to a number of other prominent guests including Dr Johnson and Boswell, who recorded their stay in 1773.
The principal house, later additions, former walled gardens, and part of the original coach houses form the remains of the residential elements of the estate, Savills noted.
Sitting in 13.9 acres, the property has direct access to the waters of Loch Snizort.
Savills said: “There are clear redevelopment opportunities and potential on the lands, all of which would be subject to acquiring the necessary consents from the relevant local authorities.”
It added: “Kingsburgh House commands a truly spectacular position on the northern peninsula of the island, with views of the Cuillin ridge and the distant hills of South Harris. Just 10 miles north of the island’s capital, Portree with its range of shops, schools, cafes, restaurants, banks, churches and swimming pool and cinema.”
Cameron Ewer, of Savills, said: “The bones of this property, along with its outstanding historical legacy and breath-taking location, will capture the imagination of buyers from home and abroad. “Kingsburgh House may be purchased as a longer-term project, or simply be maintained in its current state as a testament to the notable figures who once frequented it and their place in Scotland’s history.
"It may be possible to gain planning consent to create a new house close to the water on its surrounding land. It would have spectacular views from the private stretch of coastline below, and be an exciting way to breathe new life into this stunning corner of Skye.”
Savills said: “Loch Snizort is on the doorstep of Kingsburgh House, offering endless opportunities for sailing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, fishing and wild swimming, while the wildlife frequently seen includes otters, seals, dolphins, seabirds and even the occasional eagle.
"The island of Skye is 50 miles long and the largest of the Inner Hebrides. Arguably the most accessible of all the islands, with the Skye Bridge connecting it to the mainland, it is an internationally famous destination. The island boasts two award-winning hotel-restaurants: The Three Chimneys and Kinloch Lodge.”
