Currently 35% of its content must be produced outside of London, while 9% must be produced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, a group of independent companies are pushing for that to be increased to 16%, in line with the BBC.

They said: “As a publicly owned public service broadcaster with a stated 'strong commitment to represent the whole of the UK' and 'to stand up for diversity across the UK', Channel 4 must fulfil its remit for the benefit of the UK as a whole and support the sustainable growth of the industry outside of London.

"As a group, we work internationally, as well as across the UK, producing content of scale for the BBC, ITV, C5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery, Disney+, Nat Geo, and Netflix among many others.

"Our strong track record is clear evidence of the extensive skills and experience within the Scottish production and post-production sector.

“The BBC accepted production targets that mirror the UK’s population in 2009 and have worked with the indie community to significantly increase their supply base in Scotland, enabling us to create hundreds of high value jobs, as well as programmes that reflect Scotland, its people and their priorities.

"Focusing the large majority of Channel 4 programme spend on one small part of the UK’s thriving creative economy would be at the expense of the creative companies and freelancers in all four home nations, and would impact audiences who look to the PSBs for authentic portrayal of their lives, concerns, ambitions and cultures. We are concerned that Ofcom appears to have accepted C4’s arguments that favour a London-centric production sector.

“The UK based PSBs – specifically the BBC and Channel 4 - are the bedrock of our national creative economy and have long been valued partners in growth with indies in Scotland. Channel 4 has an obligation to support their continued growth. From a strategic point of view, if the channel is moving towards ‘fewer, bigger, better’, yet has a lack of faith in indies outside of the M25 being able to supply such content, they risk a return to the London-based commissioning of the past. In an already volatile and uncertain market, the future of the independent sector in Scotland would be significantly impacted with the loss of hundreds of freelance jobs.

“If they really are committed to a channel ‘4 all the UK’, we believe Channel 4 must invest in all of the UK. As such, we would strongly urge Ofcom to enshrine production that would reflect the nation’s share of the UK population as part of Channel 4’s 10-year licence; alongside a commitment to commissioning higher value Scripted and Factual programmes across genres from each UK nation.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Channel 4 is fully committed to driving growth and investment in the nations and regions and has made demonstrable progress over recent years.

"Whilst we of course look to ensure that our commissioning spend benefits all three devolved nations, no commercial broadcaster, including Channel 4, has nominal or voluntary quota for the individual nations.

“We are fully committed to the nations and regions – our 4 All The UK strategy has introduced regional hubs, creating more than 500 roles out of London with a commitment to reach 600 by 2025; we have voluntarily increased our nations and regions commissioning quota from 35% to 50%; we have worked with screen agencies across the UK to introduce bespoke commissioning development initiatives; we have invested millions in the nations and regions through our 4Skills programme delivering 57,000 training, learning and development opportunities in 2023.

"These interventions have seen Channel 4’s out of London commissioning spend steadily increase over the licence period to a record £228m in 2022.”

The signatories of the letter were:

Wendy Rattray, Hello Halo Productions

Paul Sheehan, STV Productions

Mark Downie, IWC Media

Ross Wilson, RWP

Derek McLean, Bandicoot

Jane Rogerson, Red Sky

Ian Greenhill, Studio Something

Anne-Claire Christie, Specky Productions

Clare Kerr, Mead Kerr Ltd

Katie Lander, Finestripe Productions

Mark Hedgecoe, Rogan Scotland

Nicole Kleeman, Firecrest Productions

Michelle Friel, Friel Kean Films

Naysun Alae-Carew, Blazing Griffin

Mike Ellen, Freedom Scripted Entertainment

Seunn Rochester, Wild Child Animation

Amanda Murray, Fearless TV

Clair Mundell, Synchronicity Films

Harry Bell, Tern TV

Nigel Pope, Maramedia

Alan Clements, Two Rivers Media

Sarah Drummond, LS productions / LS Films

Alasdair MacCuish, Beezr Studios Ltd

Natalie Humphries, Storyboard Studios

Sarah Howitt, Indelible Telly

Jane Muirhead, Raise the Roof Productions

Rab Christie. The Comedy Unit

Elspeth O’Hare, F22 Films

John Archer, Hopscotch Films

Paul Murray, Boy313

Nikki Parrott, Tigerlily Two

Arabella Page, Croft Black Camel Productions

Sajid Quayum, Caledonia TV

Stewart Kyasimire, Create Anything

Rosie Crerar, Barry Crerar