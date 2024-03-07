She was in Holyrood's public gallery on Thursday to hear the announcement.

An emotional Ms Constance told the Parliament: "I know of no greater loss than that which comes with the loss of one's child. It seems unimaginable that loss, grief and pain - a pain which Margaret Caldwell describes as enduring and excruciating - could be further compounded with almost two decades of not knowing what happened to your child, and why they were taken from you.

"The courage and conviction of the Caldwell family and of Emma's mum Margaret is something that will have left a lasting impression and all those who have had the privilege of engaging with the family."

The minister said she had not taken the decision for a statutory inquiry lightly but "given the gravity of this case, the length of time that it took for justice to be served, the horrific extent of the sexual violence suffered by the victims and survivors and the suffering endured by their families, the case for holding a public inquiry is clear and compelling."

She added: "It is time to apply fresh scrutiny to this case, to understand what went wrong to ensure that lessons are learned for the future and to provide answers to all victims and survivors in this case."

Ms Constance said that work would be undertaken to explore who should lead the inquiry, and said she was sympathetic to calls to bring in someone from outside Scotland.

"To be clear, I have faith and confidence in the independence and integrity of the Scottish judiciary. There is, however, some precedent in looking beyond Scotland for a chair."

Last week, Iain Packer was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years, after being found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of murdering Emma Caldwell in 2005.

He was also found guilty on 11 charges of rape against nine women and 21 other charges, including sexual assault and abduction.

In 2015 the Sunday Mail revealed Packer had taken Emma to Limehouse Woods, where her body was found, six times.

Police responded by launching an unlawful inquiry to identify the paper’s sources before finally being ordered to reopen the murder investigation by then Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland.

In 2019, Packer told the BBC journalist Sam Polling he had, in 2007, taken police officers to the woods where Emma's body was found.

He gave multiple statements to police over two years but was never interviewed under caution as a suspect.