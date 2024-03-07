The Pierhouse restaurant has won multiple awards and honours, having recently been crowned national restaurant of the year at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards 2023-24. It holds two AA rosettes and is one of only three Argyll restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2024.

Fiona McLean, general manager at The Pierhouse Hotel, said: “It’s a real honour to be Scotland’s ‘National Restaurant of the Year’. As we reopen to guests for the 2024 season, our team is already gearing up to ensure our wee corner of Argyll gives the warmest of welcomes to all our guests.

“Our new kitchen makeover will help our team of chefs to enhance the dining experience for all day visitors and overnight guests. Our head chef Michael Leathley will also continue working with a close network of the region’s best local producers and suppliers to help retain our place on Scotland’s food map.”

The hotel said chef Leathley and his team will be making the use of the expanded kitchen space to create a new spring menu, showcasing the best fish and seafood from the west coast. Dishes will include piermaster bouillabaisse with west coast fish, mussels, langoustine and miso; and plaice Kiev with a parsley and caper sauce.

Mr Leathley said: “I enjoy letting the food speak for itself using classic, simple techniques. The real luxury in cooking these days is making use of what is here, right now. It’s a joy to use produce available locally, with known quality and provenance, sourced wherever possible from within 50 miles of the hotel.”