Previous ground-breaking research from the University of Glasgow has shown that omega-3 fatty acids supplementation improves muscle strength and size in older adults compared to a placebo.

Further research is now being done into the effects of omega-3 fatty acids to help us understand how they work alongside exercise and protein to improve the speed that we build new muscle.

Taking part in the research project would involve making three trips to the University of Glasgow campus, where you will go through a screening process to determine your suitability to take part in the trial before completing some physical function and strength tests and providing a baseline blood sample.

Following this initial screening visit, you will be provided with eight weeks’ worth of supplements containing either omega-3 fatty acids (Krill oil) or a control. After the eight weeks of supplementation, you will be invited back into the laboratory to retake the strength tests.

The following day, you would be asked to return to the laboratory to undertake a longer visit where you would do some strength-based exercise and drink a new form of protein derived from omega-3 fatty acids as well as providing a number of muscle and saliva samples.

In exchange for your participation in the study, you would be provided with a £75 voucher to be used at a wide range of online retailers.

If you are interested in taking part in the study please check that you do not have any of the following conditions: Diabetes, severe cardiovascular disease, seizure disorders, uncontrolled hypertension (>150/90mmHg at baseline measurement), cancer or cancer that has been in remission <5 years, ambulatory impairments which would limit the ability to perform assessments of muscle function, dementia, taking medication known to affect muscle (e.g., steroids), have an implanted electronic device (e.g., pacemaker/defibrillator/insulin pump), anticoagulant therapy, allergies to seafood, regular consumption of more than 1 portion of oily fish per week, undergone weight loss surgery, kidney disease, lung disease, endocrine disease, or liver disease.

If you think you meet the criteria, please either email the head researcher at kiplingstudy@glasgow.ac.uk or click the link below!

https://uofg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lcdwfC8crGzOOG[NP(1]