The Scottish Government also reveals in our Scotland & Alcohol series that there will be “targeted engagement”, as businesses brace for restrictions they fear could be costly while public health professionals said it is “vital ministers put the health and wellbeing of people in Scotland ahead of industry profits”.

A government spokesperson said First Minister Humza Yousaf called for the initial plans to go “back to the drawing board” while also “underlining that he wholeheartedly supports the aims of the earlier consultation”.

The spokesperson said Mr Yousaf is “keen to take a fresh look at balancing those aims with careful consideration of the impact restrictions may have on business”.

Business leaders remain wary of the plans that initially included restricting advertising in sport, public spaces and shops.

READ MORE: Scottish tourism toasts whisky's growing contribution

It was earlier claimed Scottish football clubs face a “grave” future under the plans and there were claims advertising restrictions would not tackle issues related to alcohol.

Colin Borland, director of Devolved Nations at the Federation of Small Businesses, said the proposals could impact smaller enterprises ranging from alcohol production to retail.

“No-one wants to see the irresponsible promotion of products like alcohol to vulnerable groups. But, as with all new business regulations, any forthcoming plans need to be designed from the practical perspective of the small and micro businesses who make up the vast majority of enterprises in Scotland and who will be expected to implement them. And the regulations’ real-world impact also needs properly assessed.”

He also said: “Even if it was possible for a small shop to, for example, refit their premises to allow for separate ‘alcohol only’ aisles or for opaque cabinets behind the till in which to hide any alcohol, this comes at a cost. And this cost comes at a time when traders have little or non-existent margins, are battling a cost of doing business crisis and have long since bade farewell to any cash reserves.

“We also need to think beyond retail. What would moves to, say, ban beermats, drip-trays and anything else bearing a drink’s logo do for all the small firms who produce and distribute this promotional material?”

Mr Borland said that “smaller independent producers, going up against the massive multinationals, need to use the full marketing mix to showcase their products to potential customers”.

“Any revised plans must be proportionate and practical – and able to demonstrate as much.”

READ MORE: Can whisky offer an economic lifeline for Scotland’s island and rural communities?

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said that “Scottish retailers take their duty to sell alcoholic products responsibly seriously”.

“However, last year’s Scottish Government consultation provided no tangible evidence that all the mooted measures would be proportionate public health interventions,” Mr MacDonald Russell said. “We therefore welcomed the government’s acknowledgement that more focused, proportionate, and evidence-based measures would be consulted upon in 2024.

“Our members will engage positively on practical and evidence-based solutions to the problem of alcohol misuse. However, any government proposals must take account of both the potential health benefits but also the cumulative impact of government policy, which includes increased non-domestic rates, proposed HFSS (High in Fat, Salt and Sugar) restrictions, the increase in the minimum unit price of alcohol, and a myriad of environmental regulations, on the retail industry.”

The Scottish licensed trade “expects any restrictions on alcohol advertising in Scotland to be very different to proposals previously put forward” that were shelved by Mr Yousaf in spring 2023.

Colin Wilkinson, managing director, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said: “The SLTA, other trade groups and individual businesses responded in huge numbers, one of the largest response rates to a Scottish Government consultation. Mr Yousaf accepted that the licensed hospitality industry was deeply concerned at the potential scope and severity of the overall proposed alcohol advertising restrictions, coupled with the numerous other challenges facing businesses.

“We would say that since the proposals were put on pause there are even more challenges facing our industry and would urge the Scottish Government to leave this and a range of other proposals which will impact the sector on the back burner until businesses in the drinks and licensed hospitality sector have more time to steer themselves out of this current economic crisis.”

READ MORE: Scotland & Alcohol: Find the full list of articles here

Public health campaigners have been pushing for greater advertising restrictions on alcohol for a number of years, and Scottish health experts have called for swifter action.

The Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, a partnership of the Medical Royal Colleges in Scotland and the Faculty of Public Health based at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh has consistently called for restrictions.

"Alcohol marketing is almost unavoidable in our daily lives in Scottish society and these constant nudges to drink by the alcohol industry are really effective,” Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chair of SHAAP, told The Herald.

“We know this, as otherwise the industry would not have responded so loudly when the Scottish Government consulted on plans to restrict marketing last year.

“The constant reminders of alcohol we are exposed to in Scotland lead us to consume more alcohol, which results in harms and contributes to the avoidable loss of three lives every day to alcohol in Scotland.”

He continued: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government has recognised the role which alcohol marketing plays in contributing to Scotland’s alcohol crisis.

“However, it is vital ministers now act with urgency to address this crisis, and put the health and wellbeing of people in Scotland ahead of industry profits by introducing a refined set of proposals as soon as possible.

"SHAAP encourages the Scottish Government to act on the evidence and introduce a comprehensive set of marketing restrictions around alcohol promotion in sports, in public spaces, and in the retail environment.

"Far too much of our daily lives and culture in Scotland is shaped by the alcohol industry and this is a real opportunity for us to reset our broken relationship with alcohol - creating a Scotland that puts the wellbeing of its people and future generations first."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We’re determined to reduce the harm caused by alcohol, particularly to young people, while minimising any impacts on Scotland’s world class drinks industry or tourism sector.

“We consulted on potential restrictions on alcohol marketing as it is one of the World Health Organization’s three ‘best buys’ to prevent and reduce alcohol-related harm.

“Following this, the First Minister asked for proposals to be taken ‘back to the drawing board’, underlining that he wholeheartedly supports the aims of the earlier consultation but was keen to take a fresh look at balancing those aims with careful consideration of the impact restrictions may have on business.

“In the coming weeks, we will be holding talks with public health stakeholders and the alcohol industry to discuss ways of limiting young people’s exposure to alcohol promotions. We’re undertaking targeted engagement and aim to consult on a narrower set of proposals later this year."