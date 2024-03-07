A Glasgow record shop is auctioning off the original backdrops from the now infamous Willy Wonka experience.
Monorail Music claims to have rescued two backdrops and the "time tunnel" used in the House of Illuminati fiasco from a bin.
It is now auctioning the items on eBay, where the current highest bid is £140. The record store, based in Kings Street, said any profits will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians.
Read more: 'We survived the beautiful nightmare that was Willy’s Chocolate Experience'
Online manager Michael Kasparis said: "A friend of the shop works in the same building as Willy's Chocolate Experience - which is amazing that that was its name.
"I think the day after it closed he was taking the bins out and saw the backdrops and rescued them and has been sat on it for the last week and a half.
"He wanted to do something for charity with it but didn't know how, so I offered to list it on our eBay. It's going to be the most expensive thing in the shop by far. It's for a good cause though."
The Glasgow Willy Wonka experience made global news and captivated the internet with the sheer disparity between what had been promised by AI posters and what was actually delivered.
Guests expecting a world of magic inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were confronted with a grim, sparsely-decorated warehouse, sad oompa lumpas and a handful of jellybeans.
Furious families, who had paid £35 a head, demanded refunds and some even called the police.
Organisers apologised for the disappointment, claiming 'technical issues' were behind the event's shortcomings, and promised to refund all attendees.
Read more: Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience is the story we deserve
One parent who visited the spectacle told The Herald: "It was grim, but in retrospect, I'm almost grateful to have experienced the beautiful nightmare that was Willy's Chocolate Experience."
For several days, the story captured the imagination of the internet and news cycles, with bewildered cast members - from the oompa lumpas to The Unknown - appearing on national television to share their experiences.
Mr Kasparis said: "It was really funny for a bit, it was quite surreal to see it get reported in the New York Times, on American TV and stuff. It's probably the thing that's put Glasgow on the map."
Perhaps the most memorable icon of the whole debacle is the AI-generated candyland backdrop which was slung on an otherwise empty wall, an 'artefact' which is now available on eBay.
The auction currently has around six days left for people to place bids, with 14 made so far.
Monorail Music posted on X, formerly Twitter: "This is real. Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience 'House Of Illuminati' orig backdrops, for sale, from us.
"Auctioning 2 original backdrops and the Time Tunnel on eBay. Rescued from the bin by a pal of the shop. All profits to Medical Aid For Palestinians."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here