It is now auctioning the items on eBay, where the current highest bid is £140. The record store, based in Kings Street, said any profits will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Online manager Michael Kasparis said: "A friend of the shop works in the same building as Willy's Chocolate Experience - which is amazing that that was its name.

"I think the day after it closed he was taking the bins out and saw the backdrops and rescued them and has been sat on it for the last week and a half.

"He wanted to do something for charity with it but didn't know how, so I offered to list it on our eBay. It's going to be the most expensive thing in the shop by far. It's for a good cause though."

A second back drop and the 'time tunnel' from the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience (Image: Monorail Music)

The Glasgow Willy Wonka experience made global news and captivated the internet with the sheer disparity between what had been promised by AI posters and what was actually delivered.

Guests expecting a world of magic inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were confronted with a grim, sparsely-decorated warehouse, sad oompa lumpas and a handful of jellybeans.

Furious families, who had paid £35 a head, demanded refunds and some even called the police.

Organisers apologised for the disappointment, claiming 'technical issues' were behind the event's shortcomings, and promised to refund all attendees.

One parent who visited the spectacle told The Herald: "It was grim, but in retrospect, I'm almost grateful to have experienced the beautiful nightmare that was Willy's Chocolate Experience."

For several days, the story captured the imagination of the internet and news cycles, with bewildered cast members - from the oompa lumpas to The Unknown - appearing on national television to share their experiences.

Mr Kasparis said: "It was really funny for a bit, it was quite surreal to see it get reported in the New York Times, on American TV and stuff. It's probably the thing that's put Glasgow on the map."

Perhaps the most memorable icon of the whole debacle is the AI-generated candyland backdrop which was slung on an otherwise empty wall, an 'artefact' which is now available on eBay.

The auction currently has around six days left for people to place bids, with 14 made so far.

Monorail Music posted on X, formerly Twitter: "This is real. Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience 'House Of Illuminati' orig backdrops, for sale, from us.

"Auctioning 2 original backdrops and the Time Tunnel on eBay. Rescued from the bin by a pal of the shop. All profits to Medical Aid For Palestinians."