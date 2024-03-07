The festival regularly brings in upwards of £10 million pounds to the local economy, and organisers say it is in "serious jeopardy" if a solution cannot be found.

Up to 20,000 people from around the world are usually expected on Islay and Jura for what is said to be one of the biggest gatherings of its kind on the planet.

The festival of music and malt which showcases the islands' distilleries, community and culture features tastings, tours, beaches, walks, ceilidhs, sunsets and sunrises.

It has taken place every May since 1984 and continues to grow in size and stature.

But organisers say that despite other island festivals in the summer season having additional ferry support Islay "has been left stranded".

The Fèis Ìle Committee say they have been campaigning for many weeks to achieve the additional sailings which would allow all the visitors to get over to the island, however, despite many meetings and support from MSP’s, the festival finds itself in a "dire situation".

Festival chairman Florence Grey said: “We have about 40% of our thousands of visitors who cannot get a sailing at all. The majority of our visitors who can get over, cannot bring their vehicles, which is in turn going to lead to a transport crisis on the island.

"Also, many people cannot get over for the start of the festival, which is a disaster for many of the distillery open days.”

“Fèis Ìle is a critical time for all of the island’s businesses and the whisky tourism industry, as well as a significant time in the calendar for our cultural events. Fèis Ìle has been going since 1986, it’s vital that this is not disrupted by ferry issues."

Initially staged to revive the island’s traditional Gaelic culture, it has grown to become the major showcase for Islay’s food and drink operators.

It is organised by a committee of volunteers and the island’s distilleries who say without extra ferry sailings, the festival is going to suffer "widespread ramifications that will seriously affect the island’s economy".

They said: "We call upon all parties to find a solution for the benefit of our visitors, for Island and Jura, and for the tourism industry across Scotland."

They organisers say the island’s accommodation providers are also facing a very difficult time as cancellations will follow the CalMac announcement but providers won’t be able to replace their bookings with no way of getting to the island.

They say many island businesses are already under significant pressure from the lack of sailings during the standard summer timetable which starts at the end of this month, with lack of capacity and critical sailings removed, even before the issues with the festival have arisen.

The organising committee said that it understands there is pressure across the CalMac network like never before, and that there will be new ferries coming, but said it was "little comfort to the festival-goers who have everything booked, but cannot get a ferry".

"We feel that it is incumbent on the Scottish Government as a whole to sort this out – this is not just a CalMac issue," the said.

"If CalMac cannot step up to the plate to support our islands then the Scottish Government needs to step in and solve the issues our islands are facing."

They also said that it was "inexcusable" that the Tiree Music Festival and Eilean Dorcha Festivals both have had their additional sailings announced, but there "is nothing for Islay" which they say bring more to the local economy than both festivals combined, as well as so much to the wider Scottish economy.

Festival treasurer Catherine MacTaggart said, “There seems to be a lack of understanding at Government level of just how much revenue this festival creates, not only for Islay and Jura, but also across the whole of Scotland. 55 percent of our visitors come from overseas: Europe, USA, Asia and even Australia. This has a knock-on effect on the whole Scottish economy as if they can’t get over for the festival, they won’t travel to Scotland at all.

“In addition, many of the local businesses rely on . This shocking level of service will have repercussions long after the festival is held, the money people make at festival time gets them through the quieter winter months.

Mario A Campa, affectionately known as the New York whisky influencer Sir Dramsalot added: “I have been a regular attendee of the Fèis since 2015. I enjoy many very good friendships on the island and many globally because of the festival. Booking the ferry is a unique challenge. One can have accommodations and still not be able to get to the island!

"It's a head scratcher for all of us why the ferry schedule is not designed to accommodate the increased demand during the festival's first and last few days.

"Several of my friends are acing either missing the first two days or parking at Kennacraig and going the week without their vehicles. I'm certain I am a voice not only for my friends, but for so many others who make the pilgrimage from across the USA and wider world.”

CalMac and Transport Scotland have been approached for comment.