Scottish chauffeur drive firm Little’s has invested £1 million to expand its fleet as it celebrates its “strongest financial year in the company’s history”.
The family-run, global chauffeur business, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, has announced growth of 42% since the year to March 2020, and a 100% increase in its workforce in the past 12 months.
The new fleet will be delivered throughout 2024, and will include 16 new Mercedes V class people carriers which will operate out of the company’s bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow. The new vehicles take Little’s total fleet to 50 cars.
Little’s said: “These new cars are all equipped with the latest safety features and vehicle technology and, because they can accommodate up to seven people at a time, the carbon footprint per head per journey is reduced.
"Investment in these new vehicles is part of [the company’s] commitment to reducing the overall carbon footprint of the business and impact on the environment - 59% of [the] Scottish fleet is now hybrid.”
Little’s has increased its number of employees to 70 in the past 12 months, recruiting office-based roles and chauffeurs mainly in Scotland.
It said: “Two thirds of the senior leadership team are women and the company offers flexible working to encourage a diverse workforce. Staff retention has been at 92% in the past 12 months.”
The company, which began trading in 1966, declared “the global recovery in business travel and the growth of the luxury travel market” had been factors in its recent success.
Managing director Heather Matthews said: “There’s no doubt that the last few years have been very tough in our sector, but we have shown how resilient we can be, bouncing back from an incredibly challenging period to making this significant investment in the future health of our business.
“Our team have worked hard in the last few years to ensure the business was ready to respond when people started travelling and going back to their offices again after Covid.”
