Douglas Ross was nervous before FMQs. As the minutes ticked down, he looked pained.
He doodled on his notes, slurped his water, twiddled with his cuffs.
Forcing up his quivering chin, he stared into the middle distance like some exquisitely suffering monkey-eared saint.
The reason was that absolute Jeremy Hunt of a Chancellor.
Despite Mr Ross begging him not to, he’d only extended the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits in the budget.
Mr Ross, who had railed against this very thing, was now the owner of the biggest riddy in Scotland.
He was “deeply disappointed” at his colleague’s “wrong decision”, he said.
He was also, he knew, in for a terrific kicking from a delighted First Minister.
Like every politician trying to dodge a blow, he tried to play it serious, slowing and lowering his voice to discuss the grave state of the NHS in the hope Humza wouldn’t hit him.
But the pressure showed. He couldn’t stay cool. He was sensitive as a flayed peach.
After the FM tutted at him, Mr Ross accused him of saying “That’s stupid”.
Mr Yousaf screwed up his face. “I didn’t say that,” he snorted and urged him to retract it.
“What did you say?” Mr Ross yapped.
“I didn’t say anything! Mr Ross, having clearly been left out to dry by his own colleagues, is desperate to just make up what has been said or not been said.”
The Presiding Officer tried to keep things lofty, but there was a long way down to go.
Mr Ross tried to raise the blockbuster ambulance queues at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but got distracted by health secretary Neil Gray conferring with the boss.
“I can repeat this if the First Minister is getting advice,” Mr Ross twitched.
After SNP groans, the Tory leader resumed only to freeze within seconds as the word “manchild” drifted across the chamber from the vicinity of Angus Robertson.
“What?!” exploded Mr Ross. “Manchild,” his deputy Meghan Gallacher helpfully explained.
“Is that the response we’re going to get from a cabinet secretary in this Scottish Government?” Mr Ross shrieked, pointing a shaking mitt at the Constitution Secretary.
“I can’t believe that Angus Robertson is smirking.”
As everyone knows Mr Robertson is always smirking, Mr Ross’s meltdown was now official.
The torture continued when the FM was asked if agreed with Mr Ross about the windfall tax extension being “a step in the wrong direction”.
Mr Yousaf hesitated to say it, but, yes, he did agree with the sad twit.
“Apparently, Douglas Ross threatened to resign, but he is still sitting here. I wonder whether he sold out the North East for a peerage? I’m sure that, in time, we will find out.”
Whether such humiliation could ever be worth it is another question.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here