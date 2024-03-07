An airline has unveiled new flights and a bumper summer on a popular route that lands at the "most scenic landing strip in the world".
Loganair said is introducing an enhanced schedule for services between Glasgow and Donegal, delivering year-round flights and its "biggest-ever summer programme".
The UK’s largest regional airline said it is the only carrier offering a direct air link between the Northwest Ireland and the UK.
Loganair’s summer schedule returns on May 19 with three flights weekly, rising to four between July 6 to August 17 for the peak season.
READ MORE: Airline hires industry veteran for top role
The route will continue through the winter, with flights every Friday and Sunday, enabling weekend trips and providing vital year-round connectivity, the airline said.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "Our expanded schedule between Glasgow and Donegal will enable more customers than ever to travel in 2024 and we are delighted we can now offer this route through the winter in response to customer demand.
"We have seen fantastic levels of support from customers for this service."
READ MORE: Scottish airline retires venerable fleet
Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS, which owns and operates Glasgow Airport, said: "We are thrilled to see Loganair expand its popular Glasgow to Donegal service, adding frequencies and extending to year-round service.
"Scottish travellers will be even better served in exploring this stunning region of Ireland, whilst Glasgow looks forward to welcoming our good neighbours from the other side of the water who seek to explore Scotland’s largest city and gateway to the country."
Glasgow-based Loganair said that, located at Carrickfinn, "Donegal is regularly cited as the airport with the most scenic landing strip in the world".
READ MORE: Scottish airline plans 'world first' zero-emissions commercial flights
Loganair has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s and the relaunch of its Glasgow route in 2023 was warmly welcomed by a variety of travellers.
The service will again be operated by the quieter and more comfortable ATR-42 aircraft. The summer schedule will initially run on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with Saturdays being added for the peak holiday season.
Eilís Docherty, managing director at Donegal Airport, said: "Loganair's commitment to a year-round schedule between Donegal and Glasgow demonstrates a real vote of confidence in this strategically important route.
"Passenger numbers in summer 2023 surpassed our expectations, and the additional frequency for 2024 will undoubtedly be welcomed by the existing loyal customer base. Year-round frequency gives the opportunity to develop the route and encourage further tourism travel between these two exciting regions.
“We look forward to working in partnership with the airline to ensure the continued success of the direct flights between Donegal and Glasgow."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here