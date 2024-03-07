The UK’s largest regional airline said it is the only carrier offering a direct air link between the Northwest Ireland and the UK.

Loganair’s summer schedule returns on May 19 with three flights weekly, rising to four between July 6 to August 17 for the peak season.

The route will continue through the winter, with flights every Friday and Sunday, enabling weekend trips and providing vital year-round connectivity, the airline said.

The 'quieter and more comfortable' ATR-42 aircraft will operated on the route (Image: Loganair)

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "Our expanded schedule between Glasgow and Donegal will enable more customers than ever to travel in 2024 and we are delighted we can now offer this route through the winter in response to customer demand.

"We have seen fantastic levels of support from customers for this service."

Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS, which owns and operates Glasgow Airport, said: "We are thrilled to see Loganair expand its popular Glasgow to Donegal service, adding frequencies and extending to year-round service.

"Scottish travellers will be even better served in exploring this stunning region of Ireland, whilst Glasgow looks forward to welcoming our good neighbours from the other side of the water who seek to explore Scotland’s largest city and gateway to the country."

Glasgow-based Loganair said that, located at Carrickfinn, "Donegal is regularly cited as the airport with the most scenic landing strip in the world".

Loganair has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s and the relaunch of its Glasgow route in 2023 was warmly welcomed by a variety of travellers.

The service will again be operated by the quieter and more comfortable ATR-42 aircraft. The summer schedule will initially run on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with Saturdays being added for the peak holiday season.

Eilís Docherty, managing director at Donegal Airport, said: "Loganair's commitment to a year-round schedule between Donegal and Glasgow demonstrates a real vote of confidence in this strategically important route.

"Passenger numbers in summer 2023 surpassed our expectations, and the additional frequency for 2024 will undoubtedly be welcomed by the existing loyal customer base. Year-round frequency gives the opportunity to develop the route and encourage further tourism travel between these two exciting regions.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the airline to ensure the continued success of the direct flights between Donegal and Glasgow."