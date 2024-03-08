In a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, she said: “Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

“Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.”

Theresa May served three years as prime minister before she was brought down by wrangling over Brexit (Image: PA)

Mrs May, 67, has been a consistent campaigner on modern slavery and human trafficking, and launched her Global Commission in October, backed by the UK and Bahrain governments.

She was first elected as MP for Maidenhead in 1997, and served as home secretary under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 before succeeding him as prime minister.

Her term in Downing Street lasted a turbulent three years and was dominated by wrangling over Brexit. A snap election in 2017 saw her lose her majority, but she remained at Number 10 thanks to a deal with the DUP in the resulting hung parliament.

Eventually, opposition to her proposed Brexit deal saw Conservative MPs hold a confidence vote in her leadership, and although she survived her authority was diminished and she announced her resignation five months later.

READ MORE: Governing in chaos – is Humza Yousaf the SNP's Theresa May?

In her statement, Mrs May said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to serve as Maidenhead’s MP and vowed to continue working for her constituents until the general election, which is expected in the second half of this year.

She added: “As I pass the baton on I will be working with my successor to secure a Conservative victory in Maidenhead. I remain committed to supporting Rishi Sunak and the Government and believe that the Conservatives can win the election.

“I would like to thank all those who chose me to represent them as their Member of Parliament.”

Almost 100 MPs have now announced they will not fight their seats at the next election, including 64 Conservatives and former Conservatives – the most Tories to retire from Parliament since Mrs May entered the Commons in 1997.

Theresa May (Image: PA/LBC)

A Treasury minister said he was sad to see Theresa May stand down.

READ MORE: Theresa May, The Abuse of Power and the writing of political memoirs

Gareth Davies, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: “How appropriate on International Women’s Day, the country’s second female prime minister is standing down after a pretty good innings, 27 years of service not just to her constituents but I think as one of our longest serving home secretaries and then obviously prime minister as well.

“I’m personally sad to see her go. I think it’s very good when former leaders stay in the House of Commons and contribute to debates.

“She’s certainly brought a lot to debates since she’s stood down, and so I’m very sad personally, but wish her well and I think she’s justified in moving on after 27 years.”