Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved son, father and partner” who died in a crash near Stirling.
Police were called to a single-car crash on the A84 at around 7.45pm on February 27.
Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48, who was driving an Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Watson’s family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father and partner who studied and worked in marine biology, the oil industry, and commercial diving, to name a few.
“A keen musician and astrophile specialising in astro-photography.
“We would like to thank friends, family and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time.”
Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time. I’d especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance before emergency services arrived.”
