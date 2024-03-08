BP made profits of $13.8 billion in 2023, 50% lower than the year before as gas prices began to ease, and announced a share buyback worth $1.75bn for the fourth quarter. It said this would be followed by the purchase of $3.5bn of shares in the first half of the year, declaring that it expects to complete buybacks worth at least $14bn over 2024-225.

Campaign group Global Witness declared the pay of Mr Auchincloss, formerly BP’s chief financial officer, is 230 times higher than the UK average salary and equal to the average energy bills of more than 4,700 households. And it said BP has reported $35bn of profits since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Energy companies have come under heavy criticism for the profits they have made in the last two year while household energy prices spiralled, pushing many people into fuel poverty in the UK.

The UK Government introduced a windfall tax in May 2022 in response to the extraordinary profits that oil and gas companies were making, though it simultaneously introduced tax incentives to encourage firms to invest in the North Sea amid the drive to boost domestic energy production.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt extended the sunset on the energy profits levy by a further year until 2029 in the Budget on Wednesday this week.

Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: "The millions paid out to BP's CEO contrast with the millions of Brits in energy poverty, showing the sickening reality of our broken energy system. People everywhere, struggling to feed their families or heat their homes, have every right to be angry at BP’s huge profits and pay-outs.

She added: "The government is missing the opportunity to introduce a serious windfall tax and CEO bonus tax".