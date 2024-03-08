THE “sickening reality” of the UK’s “broken energy system” was underlined this morning as it was revealed the boss of BP was paid more than £8 million in 2023.
BP and other major energy companies such as Shell have reported enormous profits in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, which led to a sharp rise in gas prices. It emerged today that BP chief Murray Auchincloss, who was made permanent successor to Bernard Looney in January, was paid a total of £8.03m in 2023, including bonuses of nearly £6.5m.
BP made profits of $13.8 billion in 2023, 50% lower than the year before as gas prices began to ease, and announced a share buyback worth $1.75bn for the fourth quarter. It said this would be followed by the purchase of $3.5bn of shares in the first half of the year, declaring that it expects to complete buybacks worth at least $14bn over 2024-225.
READ MORE: Crieff Hydro chief Stephen Leckie new chair of VisitScotland
Campaign group Global Witness declared the pay of Mr Auchincloss, formerly BP’s chief financial officer, is 230 times higher than the UK average salary and equal to the average energy bills of more than 4,700 households. And it said BP has reported $35bn of profits since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
Energy companies have come under heavy criticism for the profits they have made in the last two year while household energy prices spiralled, pushing many people into fuel poverty in the UK.
The UK Government introduced a windfall tax in May 2022 in response to the extraordinary profits that oil and gas companies were making, though it simultaneously introduced tax incentives to encourage firms to invest in the North Sea amid the drive to boost domestic energy production.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt extended the sunset on the energy profits levy by a further year until 2029 in the Budget on Wednesday this week.
READ MORE: Award-winning Pierhouse Hotel restaurant in Argyll reopens
Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: "The millions paid out to BP's CEO contrast with the millions of Brits in energy poverty, showing the sickening reality of our broken energy system. People everywhere, struggling to feed their families or heat their homes, have every right to be angry at BP’s huge profits and pay-outs.
She added: "The government is missing the opportunity to introduce a serious windfall tax and CEO bonus tax".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here