It is hoped the 35-metre tall sculpture will provide an economic boost for the south of Scotland, and attracting thousands of tourists tourists each year.

The team behind the project is now reapplying for planning permission to Dumfries & Galloway Council, having moved the proposed site less than a mile up the motorway.

The £11 million illuminated sculpture, which would be adjacent to Gretna Green, promises to create jobs in the local area and drive tourism.

The project has secured funding pledges from Community Windpower, one of Scotland’s largest green energy operators, as well as from Scottish Government agency South of Scotland Enterprise and the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

The 35-metre tall sculpture would tower over the landscape (Image: Star of Caledonia Trust)

The new plans include a state-of-the-art visitor centre that will showcase the Star and act as a gateway to promote tourist trails across Dumfries & Galloway and the Borders.

The sculpture was designed by Cecil Balmond, who worked with Anish Kapoor on the helix-shaped ArcelorMittal Orbit tower ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

READ MORE: Music inspired by the ebb and flow of the Tweed to get first performance

Its spiral design is inspired by the work of James Clerk Maxwell, the Scottish physicist best known for his formulation of electromagnetic theory, who lived near Castle Douglas.

Balmond has said he hopes the sculpture will act “as a metaphor for the dynamism of the Scottish nation, symbolising the energy and power of Sottish invention”

It is also hoped that the Star will put the south of Scotland on the map as a leader in the transition to renewables, as the illumination could be powered by renewable energy.

The sculpture is predicted to attract thousands of tourists (Image: Star of Caledonia Trust)

Susan Houston, chair of the Star of Caledonia Trust, the team behind the project, said:

“We have always believed this project would happen. And with a new site and new plans, we have a new start.

“This revival is transformational and marks a pivotal moment for Gretna Green and the surrounding area, symbolising resilience, and adaptability in the face of challenges.

“As the Star of Caledonia gets a new home, the project is not just about a landmark sculpture but a catalyst for tourism, local economies, and community pride.”

READ MORE: Scots artist in running for Trafalgar Square plinth commission



Rod Wood, managing director at Community Windpower, added: “We believe the Star of Caledonia to be a special project and we are doing all we can to see it built.

“We are heavily invested in Dumfries & Galloway already through our operational wind farms, but we have significant plans for future developments in the region and look forward to working with relevant stakeholders to see them delivered.

“The Star of Caledonia should be seen not only as a symbol of culture and growth, but also how wind turbines can bring environmental, economic, and social benefits as well as community benefits for a huge range of organisations. We must continue to capitalise on these exciting opportunities.”