New images show the inside of “one of the most highly anticipated” homes developments in the Scottish capital as it nears completion.
The developer said the new homes, some with "jaw-dropping views" across the skyline, will be ready by mid-summer.
The Canonmills development – the first venture from Glasgow-based Kelvin Properties in Edinburgh – features 36 private apartments with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom properties.
Four plots are already reserved and another six released to the market which includes a mix of one, two and three beds at 67 St Bernard's.
Apartments on upper floors including the penthouse properties have views across the historic city to Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle.
Holly Malek, associate director at estate agents Savills, said: “Demand for 67 St Bernards has been high, with over 1,000 enquiries received ahead of the show home launch and appointments for the opening weekend, unsurprisingly, almost fully booked. We would encourage any buyers looking to secure their new home at 67 St Bernard’s to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.
“67 St Bernards contains beautifully designed spaces that meet the needs of a broad range of buyers – duplexes for families, one beds for young professionals, two and three beds for upsizers, and penthouses for downsizers – that’s all of the incredibly high standard the market has come to expect from a Kelvin Properties development.”#
Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said initial interest in the project has been strong, which he believes is down to competitive pricing, prime location, and well-designed apartments against the backdrop of the well-publicised shortage of desirable city centre property in the Scottish capital.
He said: “The newly opened show home demonstrates a perfect example of what’s missing in Edinburgh: property that meets a need for high-quality, modern living. 67 St Bernard’s will bring a lot to Canonmills, which is home to a growing number of the independent coffee shops, restaurants, nature walks and pubs that make Scotland’s capital famous, with more popping up all the time.
"It is in a fantastic location truly in the heart of a vibrant city which makes it ideal for a wide range of buyers, from one-bedroom apartments, three bed apartments that are perfect for families and stunning penthouses.
“Launching the brand-new show home is another exciting milestone for the development with two further show homes due to launch early April. Alongside the two-bedroom duplex which is open now, we will also open the doors to a one-bed and three-bed apartment which aim to showcase the variety of homes available at 67 St Bernard's.”
There will be a further 12 affordable homes situated at the development as part of the project accessed via their own private stairwell.
Oil chief paid £8m as households struggle with bills
The “sickening reality” of the UK’s “broken energy system” was underlined this morning as it was revealed the head of BP was paid more than £8 million in 2023.
It emerged today that BP chief Murray Auchincloss, who was made permanent successor to Bernard Looney in January, was paid a total of £8.03m in 2023, including bonuses of nearly £6.5m. Campaign group Global Witness declared the pay of Mr Auchincloss, formerly BP’s chief financial officer, is 230 times higher than the UK average salary
Airline launches new flights from Scottish airport to ‘stunning’ destination
An airline has unveiled new flights and a bumper summer on a popular route that arrives at the "most scenic landing strip in the world".
Loganair said is introducing an enhanced schedule for services between Glasgow and Donegal, delivering year-round flights and its "biggest-ever summer programme".
The UK’s largest regional airline said it is the only carrier offering a direct air link between north west Ireland and the UK.
