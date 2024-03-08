An XL Bully-type dog has been put down and a woman charged after an incident in a North Lanarkshire town on Thursday (March 7).
Officers were called to help restrain the dog outside a property in Broughton Place, Coatbridge, at around 3.40pm, police said.
A vet also attended to euthanise the animal. Police said no-one was injured during the incident.
Read more: When XL Bullies will be banned in Scotland and new rules explained
A woman has been charged with an alleged offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act and will be reported to prosecutors.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Thursday March 7, officers attended outside a property in Broughton Place, Coatbridge, after being called to assist with restraining an XL bully-type dog.
“A 30-year-old woman has been charged with an offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”
It comes as the Scottish Government brings in legislation to ban the controversial dogs, after a series of attacks on humans.
From February 23, it became illegal to buy, sell, gift or rescue XL Bullies in Scotland, while owners are now required to muzzle their dogs and keep them on a lead in public.
Read more: XL bully injured after two-dog attack in Aberdeen
And from July 3, it will be an offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.
Anyone who breaks the new rules could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000. Dogs which are seized could also be destroyed.
An American XL Bully, or XL Bully for short, is described by UK Government guidelines as a large dog with a muscular body and blocky head suggesting "great strength and power".
The dogs, which are not an officially recognised breed, measure around 51cm (20in) at the withers for males and 28cm (19in) for females.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here