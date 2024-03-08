A vet also attended to euthanise the animal. Police said no-one was injured during the incident.

A woman has been charged with an alleged offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act and will be reported to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Thursday March 7, officers attended outside a property in Broughton Place, Coatbridge, after being called to assist with restraining an XL bully-type dog.

“A 30-year-old woman has been charged with an offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes as the Scottish Government brings in legislation to ban the controversial dogs, after a series of attacks on humans.

From February 23, it became illegal to buy, sell, gift or rescue XL Bullies in Scotland, while owners are now required to muzzle their dogs and keep them on a lead in public.

And from July 3, it will be an offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who breaks the new rules could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000. Dogs which are seized could also be destroyed.

An American XL Bully, or XL Bully for short, is described by UK Government guidelines as a large dog with a muscular body and blocky head suggesting "great strength and power".

The dogs, which are not an officially recognised breed, measure around 51cm (20in) at the withers for males and 28cm (19in) for females.