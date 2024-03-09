It comes after viewers’ interest was piqued by the clothing selected by stylist Sinead McKeefry for host Claudia Winkleman to wear throughout the series, including high-end knitwear and tweed jackets. The fashion choices won praise for complementing the dramatic Scottish scenery showcased on screen.

Wandering Icons provides the black Land Rovers which ferry contestants to and from the show’s setting at Ardross Castle in the Highlands.

Owner Joshua Sivarajah said: “I was approached around three years ago by the production company and asked to supply five black Defenders. At the time I only had white ones, but when something like this comes along you have to run with it. I agreed and then sourced what they needed.

“The cars go for a seven-week holiday to Ardross Castle, and they are in the hands of production for the whole time. Scotland is a great place to do business, so to see my services on the big screen is an amazing feat. It has been fantastic for business, especially when we appear in the credits of the show, which gets our name out there even more.”

Since his vehicles appeared on the show, Mr Sivarajah has been working with Business Gateway, which has offered advice on applying for funding and capitalising on the firm’s new audience. He said: “Knowing that there are experts you can turn to is so helpful, especially as a one-person business. I’m looking forward to working with Business Gateway to help expand my business, especially with the name being in people’s minds more after The Traitors.”

Steve Jones and Morag Slessor reported a similarly positive experience after providing sailing boat the Provident to the show. The Provident was purchased by the pair two years ago with a plan to refurbish the vessel and provide commercial sailing journeys around the Scottish islands. She made her appearance in the finale of season two, after its owners had been approached by producers after trading for less than one year.

Ms Slessor said: “We got the phone call about being a part of the show and, once a few logistical issues were sorted out, we were so excited to be involved. The call came in our first year of trading, so it was fantastic that we were even considered.

“We were part of the final mission with the contestants coming on to the boat and raising their 'money flags' and hoisting the main sail. All the crew had to sign a non-disclosure agreement as we knew who was in the final five but we all kept that secret close to our chests.

“With such a well-known boat as the Provident, it is easy to see why they were looking for something like that. We have had messages from people who watched the show and recognised the boat, so that goes to show how iconic it is.

“It was a challenge for us to even get the Provident to Portknockie for filming, with just two days to take it through the Caledonian Canal, a journey that can take as much as four days. With the help of everyone on board, and some favours for the lock keepers en route, we were able to make it there in time and be at the centre of the action – and what an experience.”

Interest in the Provident has increased notably since The Traitors was aired, which its owners are confident will lead to more sales. The vessel has seen a big increase in followers and the Provident also appeared in the final episode of the US version of the show, which aired on Thursday evening and may lead to more interest.

Jen Smith, business adviser at Business Gateway, said: “The inclusion of Business Gateway-supported small businesses in The Traitors emphasises its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth.

“Viewers are given a glimpse into how small businesses can make a big impact, with many synergies reflected in being a contestant and being a business owner – relationship building, trust, attention to detail, adaptability and effective communication.

“Business Gateway is proud to support businesses across Scotland and provide them with the tools they need to grow and thrive. Whatever stage you are at, if your business needs support, we are in your corner.”