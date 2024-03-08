The "charismatic" pets were recently handed into the care of the charity's centre in Glasgow, where rescuers said it was clear they are not just family but best friends.

Sandra Downie, manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow rehoming centre, said: “Jewel and Teddy might be small in stature, but they are big in personality.

"You don’t see one without the other, they stick to each other’s side no matter what. Teddy has never known a life without his mum so finding a home for them together is our absolute priority."

Jewel and Teddy playing together at Dogs Trust rescue centre in Glasgow (Image: Dogs Trust)

They both like to play and enjoy their walks, said Ms Downie. Five-year-old Teddy can be more vocal than his eight-year-old mum, she said.



"They have settled very quickly into foster care and enjoy nothing more than a snuggle on the sofa. They have also found the perfect spot by the window to watch the world go by.

"When you met Jewel and Teddy it is impossible not to fall for their chihuahua charms, so we hope it won’t be long before they can share their love with their new family.”



Jewel and Teddy are looking for a home where they have company throughout the day with time left alone being built up gradually.

They require a secure garden in which they can potter and play. Read more about the pair at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/glasgow

