Plans to build a giant sculpture which will tower over the Scottish border have taken a step forward – but what is it?
The Star of Caledonia has been on the agenda for more than a decade, but looks as though ti could finally go ahead after planning permission was formally applied for.
The massive sculpture would rival the Angel of the North, its designers say, and draw in thousands of tourists each year.
But what is actually planned?
History of the project
The idea for the titanic monument was first sparked 20 years ago, when local farmer and tourism business-owner Alasdair Houston suggested the scheme in response to the damage caused to the region by the foot-and-mouth epidemic among cattle.
Landscape sculptor Charles Jenks was recruited as recruited as creative director and a search was launched to find a fitting design.
After around a decade of toing and froing, involving the local community, Scottish academics, cultural thinkers, seminars and workshops, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Creative Scotland, Scottish Enterprise Dumfries and Galloway and the Nuclear Decommissioning Fund ... Sculptor Cecil Belmond’s design was picked.
Plans have crept forward since then, with wrangles over the site and the Covid pandemic causing noticeable slowdowns. Originally planned for 2014, then 2021, it loos as though things are finally about to take shape.
It looks nice ... what is it?
Essentially curves running along an invisible sphere intersperced with rods, the Star of Caledonia takes its inspiration from many fields. Most notably science, and the work of local giant of the field James Clark Maxwell, who discovered electromagnetism.
According to the developers, the artwork will act as a metaphor for the dynamism of the Scottish nation “symbolising the energy and power of Scottish invention and will be a welcome to Scotland.”
In Cecil Belmond’s own words: “The concept for the Star began with the border drawn as a dashed line. In between the gaps the journeys are marked as a series of waves flowing in and out.
“They are different in amplitudes and frequencies. This scenario of multiple waves offers a field of energy. Patterns emerge when you zoom in on the waves, including the image of the Saltire. As my metaphor for energy evolved, I focused on the curves folding over each other as representation for Scottish brainpower.”
So ... it’s big?
Big ideas lead to big sculptures. The Star would tower over the main road into Scotland and rival the Angel of the North in Tyne and Wear in terms of stature. At 35 metres tall, it would be one of the biggest works of public art in the UK.
It is also hoped that it would attract big crowds, with thousand of tourists coming to see it, bringing much needed revenue into the area.
So what now?
With a site identified, all that's needed is permission to go ahead and build the Star.
Susan Houston, chair of the Star of Caledonia Trust, the team behind the project, said:
“We have always believed this project would happen. And with a new site and new plans, we have a new start.
“This revival is transformational and marks a pivotal moment for Gretna Green and the surrounding area, symbolising resilience, and adaptability in the face of challenges.
“As the Star of Caledonia gets a new home, the project is not just about a landmark sculpture but a catalyst for tourism, local economies, and community pride.”
