The majority of Edinburgh residents support introducing a tourist tax in the Capital, a survey has found.
Almost 70 per cent of people who live in the city said they would back a visitor levy which would be re-invested in public services.
The findings come from a four-week survey by Edinburgh council which questioned around 4,000 people about their views on the plans.
Read more: Edinburgh tourist tax charge level - up to five per cent
Of this number, 60 per cent of people said they would back a tourist tax, with 68 per cent of residents in favour of it.
However, visitors to the city were less optimistic about the proposal, with just 24 per cent thinking it was a good idea.
The proposals would introduce a charge of a percentage of the costs of an overnight accommodation booking in the city.
It is aimed at ensuring the "impacts" of Edinburgh's visitor economy are managed successfully.
Similar schemes are already in place in European cities like Barcelona and Venice.
Read more: Business leaders' anger as key tourist tax questions remain
The council said feedback to the idea was overall "very positive" with respondents saying it was "the right thing to do" and even "an absolute necessity".
However, some raised concerns Edinburgh would lose its "competitive edge" in Scotland and the UK.
Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said: “Edinburgh has an enviable reputation across the world as a bucket list destination and just this week was crowned Europe’s Leading Cultural City Destination at the World Travel Awards and listed as the best city in Scotland to live in, visit and invest.
"We’re very proud that Edinburgh is one of the world’s most popular visitor destinations, but we’re equally aware that this success comes at a cost.
"A small overnight charge is common practice in other major cities and destinations, so why not here?
"The introduction of a levy will provide a funding stream that would be reinvested in the city and our infrastructure, to the benefit of our visitors and, crucially, the people who live here in our great Capital city all year round."
The full findings will be presented to councillors on the Policy and Sustainability Committee next Tuesday (March 12).
Members of the Scottish Parliament’s local government, housing and planning committee will also meet on the same day to debate amendments to the national Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill.
If this is set in legislation as the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act this spring/summer, it will allow Scotland's local authorities including Edinburgh to charge a levy on overnight accommodation.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here