Vinyl has conclusively completed its comeback with the morning's announcement that record albums are to be included in the official calculation of UK inflation for the first time in 32 years.
The move is part of the regular annual update by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to its "basket of goods and services" to ensure that the 700-plus items used in its inflation calculations reflect those that consumers typically spend money on. New items are introduced to represent areas where consumer spending is significant or growing, while items are removed where expenditure is low or decreasing.
"Some items are removed from the basket, some are brought in, while others remain unchanged," the ONS said in a statement. "This annual updating reflects the changing tastes and habits of UK consumers and maintains the accuracy and relevance of our inflation estimates."
Vinyl records last featured in the basket in 1992 before giving way as CDs and cassettes became more popular. Industry figures show that vinyl LP purchases in the UK rose for the 16th consecutive year in 2023, hitting their fastest rate of growth this decade with an 11.7% year-on-year increase to 5.9 million units.
Out of a total of 744 items in the basket of goods and services, 16 were added this year and 15 were removed. Another notable new entry is the air fryer, with expenditure increasing by more than 30% between 2021 and 2022 as consumers have looked to save on their energy bills while also benefitting from cooking with less oil.
The ONS said the influence of the Covid pandemic on shopping habits is continuing to wane, with hand sanitiser disappearing from the basket in 2024 after a dramatic dip in demand.
“Our inflation basket of goods offers a fascinating snapshot of consumer spending through the years," said Matt Corder, deputy director for prices at the ONS. “Often the basket reflects the adoption of new technology, but the return of vinyl records shows how cultural revivals can affect our spending.
“We are also seeing the impact of the pandemic fading from the basket with the removal of hand sanitiser due to decreased demand. Healthier lifestyle products continue to influence consumer choice reflected by the addition of the air fryer, spray oils and rice cakes as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds.”
Other items dropped from this year's basket are: popcorn; loose cooked ham; hot rotisserie cooked whole chicken; sofa beds; baking trays and roasting tins; memory sticks; wild bird seed; and draught stout. Among the other additions to the basket are gluten-free bread and women's socks.
