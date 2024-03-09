Scenes are to be filmed in the city’s Park District, which surrounds and includes Park Circus in the West End.

The residential area near Kelvingrove Park was most recently used as a location by film crews to shoot scenes for the much-anticipated Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood.

Filming restrictions for Fear will be in place on Park Terrace from Monday (March 11) through to April 10.

Full list of restrictions:

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 20:00hrs on the 18 March 2024 until 23:00hrs on the 18 March 2024

From 09:30hrs on the 4 April 2024 until 19:30hrs on the 4 April 2024

From 15:00hrs on the 9 April 2024 until 20:00hrs on the 9 April 2024

From 12:00hrs on the 12 April 2024 until 18:30hrs on the 12 April 2024

Park Terrace between Park Street South and Park Gate

Short term stop and hold of traffic by traffic management

From 16:00hrs on the 22 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 22 March 2024

From 11:00hrs on the 27 March 2024 until 14:00hrs on the 27 March 2024

From 08:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 (to be confirmed)

Park Terrace between Park Street South and Park Gate

Pedestrian movements stopped during ‘action’

From 07:00hrs on the 5 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 5 March 2024

From 16:00hrs on the 22 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 22 March 2024

From 11:00hrs on the 27 March 2024 until 14:00hrs on the 27 March 2024

From 09:30hrs on the 4 April 2024 until 19:30hrs on the 4 April 2024

From 15:00hrs on the 9 April 2024 until 20:00hrs on the 9 April 2024

From 08:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 (to be confirmed)

From 12:00hrs on the 12 April 2024 until 18:30hrs on the 12 April 2024