Film crews are to descend on Glasgow for a new BBC drama series featuring award-winning actor and BAFTA-nominee Timothy Spall.
Fear is written and produced by Derek Wax, who was responsible for Amazon’s The Rig and four part BBC crime series The Sixth Commandment.
Scenes are to be filmed in the city’s Park District, which surrounds and includes Park Circus in the West End.
READ MORE: Outlander prequel spin-off 'Blood of My Blood' to begin filming in Glasgow
The residential area near Kelvingrove Park was most recently used as a location by film crews to shoot scenes for the much-anticipated Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood.
Filming restrictions for Fear will be in place on Park Terrace from Monday (March 11) through to April 10.
Full list of restrictions:
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 20:00hrs on the 18 March 2024 until 23:00hrs on the 18 March 2024
From 09:30hrs on the 4 April 2024 until 19:30hrs on the 4 April 2024
From 15:00hrs on the 9 April 2024 until 20:00hrs on the 9 April 2024
From 12:00hrs on the 12 April 2024 until 18:30hrs on the 12 April 2024
- Park Terrace between Park Street South and Park Gate
Short term stop and hold of traffic by traffic management
From 16:00hrs on the 22 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 22 March 2024
From 11:00hrs on the 27 March 2024 until 14:00hrs on the 27 March 2024
From 08:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 (to be confirmed)
- Park Terrace between Park Street South and Park Gate
Pedestrian movements stopped during ‘action’
From 07:00hrs on the 5 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 5 March 2024
From 16:00hrs on the 22 March 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 22 March 2024
From 11:00hrs on the 27 March 2024 until 14:00hrs on the 27 March 2024
From 09:30hrs on the 4 April 2024 until 19:30hrs on the 4 April 2024
From 15:00hrs on the 9 April 2024 until 20:00hrs on the 9 April 2024
From 08:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 until 21:00hrs on the 10 April 2024 (to be confirmed)
From 12:00hrs on the 12 April 2024 until 18:30hrs on the 12 April 2024
- Park Terrace between property number 1 and property number 14
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here