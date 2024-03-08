Energy giants have been routinely pilloried since they began to see a profits surge in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Companies such BP, Shell and Centrica have found themselves in the cross hairs of trade unions and anti-poverty groups for banking billions of pounds of profits as they benefited from the surge in commodity prices which followed the start of hostilities, while people have been struggling amid the worst cost of living crisis in the UK in decades.
Even though these businesses have no control over the price at which the commodities they sell are traded at, it has certainly not been a good look to be posting near-record earnings at a time when some in society have been unable to afford to heat their own homes.
READ MORE: Outgoing VisitScotland chief looks back on highs and lows
Gas prices have steadily fallen since their post Ukraine invasion peak around the middle of 2022, but still the distaste lingers. Against the backdrop of falling gas prices last year, both BP and Shell saw profits fall in 2023, albeit their performances were better than analysts expected. But still the criticism continues.
That is partly because the profits they are making remain huge at a time when households are still mired in the cost of living crisis, with the UK having fallen into recession in the second half of last year. It also because the likes of BP and Shell are making so much money they can afford to return billions of pounds to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.
Moreover, the sentiment towards these companies will certainly not mellow in light of the annual report published by BP today, which revealed chief executive Murray Auchincloss was paid more than £8m last year, including £6.5m of bonuses.
READ MORE: 'Spectacular own goal' as tourism laments Hunt Budget
For Alice Harrison of campaign group Global Witness, it is proof that the millions paid to Mr Auchincloss shows the “sickening reality of our broken energy system” and that the windfall tax on oil and gas profits introduced by the UK Government in May 2022 is not stringent enough.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here