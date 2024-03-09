The festival regularly brings in upwards of £10m pounds to the local economy, and organisers said it is in "serious jeopardy" if a solution cannot be found.

Up to 20,000 people from around the world are usually expected on Islay and Jura for what is said to be one of the biggest gatherings of its kind on the planet.

The festival of music and malt which showcases the islands' distilleries, community and culture features tastings, tours, beaches, walks, ceilidhs, sunsets and sunrises.

It has taken place every May since 1984 and continues to grow in size and stature.

But organisers say that despite other island festivals in the summer season having additional ferry support Islay "has been left stranded".

Now the Scottish Government has called on CalMac to ensure that there is "sufficient capacity" for the event.

The Fèis Ìle Committee say they have been campaigning for many weeks to achieve the additional sailings which would allow all the visitors to get over to the island, however, despite many meetings and support from MSP’s, the festival finds itself in a "dire situation".

Festival chairman Florence Grey said: “We have about 40% of our thousands of visitors who cannot get a sailing at all. The majority of our visitors who can get over, cannot bring their vehicles, which is in turn going to lead to a transport crisis on the island.

"Also, many people cannot get over for the start of the festival, which is a disaster for many of the distillery open days.”

They have launched an online campaign urging supporters to share social posts on the issues, to email Scottish ministers and to let CalMac know of any problems they have experienced.

A proforma email prepared for ministers says: "I am writing to you due to the issues with the ferry service to the Islay Festival, Fèis Ìle - which does not have enough ferries to service the festival this year. The festival faces having potentially thousands fewer visitors with a devastating impact on the local economy.

"Fèis Ìle is a critical time for local businesses, as well as an important part of the whisky calendar, where friends from across the globe get together.

"As there are so many visitors from further afield, this lack of ferry travel is also damaging for Scotland's economy too - if people do not travel for the lack of ferry sailings, Scotland loses as well as Islay.

"I implore you to find a solution to this, for the sake of the visitors, the Festival, the Island and for Scotland as a whole."

Initially staged to revive the island’s traditional Gaelic culture, it has grown to become the major showcase for Islay’s food and drink operators.

It is organised by a committee of volunteers and the island’s distilleries who say without extra ferry sailings, the festival is going to suffer "widespread ramifications that will seriously affect the island’s economy".

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government knows the importance of Feis Ile for the Islay economy and has asked CalMac to work with local stakeholders to ensure there is sufficient capacity for the event.

“CalMac consulted with the Islay community on the summer timetable, which will see the island served by two vessels. They will monitor demand throughout the summer period and consider extra sailings if required.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Feis Ile is a really important event for Islay and we recognise that as the main transport option for the island, CalMac plays a vital role in supporting it. We have been liaising on a regular basis with the organisers of the Feis.

“Following the delayed dry dock for MV Caledonian Isles and our recent community consultation with Islay stakeholders, we confirmed that Islay will be served by a two vessel service this summer. We have also been working with the Scottish Whisky Association and their members to explore options to best manage capacity across the week.

“The timing for the deferred dry dock for MV Finlaggan has been carefully planned to avoid Easter and the Feis.

“We will continue to monitor demand on capacity for Islay and will consider extra sailings for the Feis nearer the time. However, our service is completely stretched to its absolute limit, and this may not be possible without restricting services on another route.”