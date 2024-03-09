Last year, the group took on 18 apprentices.

CCG, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, said this week: “With a commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving construction methods and technologies, CCG is dedicated to replenishing and upskilling its workforce, marking a significant step towards a sustainable future and the transition to net zero.

“In celebration of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, CCG is seizing the opportunity to spotlight the broader need for skills replenishment in the construction sector, particularly with ambitious housebuilding and sustainability targets.”

The new apprentices will be from across central Scotland, CCG said.

They will undertake a four-year, industry-recognised programme in partnership with colleges.

David Wylie, managing director of CCG, said: "Our apprentice intake is an annual commitment for CCG, and a significant milestone as we continue to invest in the future of construction. By providing opportunities for apprentices to learn and develop, we are not only addressing the skills shortage in the industry, but also ensuring that our company remains at the forefront of innovation and progress.”

He added: “This initiative supports our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and aligns with our broader themes for our 50th anniversary year."

The company said: “Over the past 50 years, CCG has been steadfast in its commitment to youth employment, recognising the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled workers.”