Glasgow construction and manufacturing company CCG (Scotland) has highlighted its commitment to apprenticeships by announcing it will take on up to 16 people in such roles this August.
The new apprentices will be trained in bricklaying, joinery, plumbing, heating engineering, and electrical work, with new entrants aged 16 and above joining CCG’s main construction division and subsidiary companies within the group umbrella, it noted.
Last year, the group took on 18 apprentices.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Not even a single mention of the elephant in the room
CCG, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, said this week: “With a commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving construction methods and technologies, CCG is dedicated to replenishing and upskilling its workforce, marking a significant step towards a sustainable future and the transition to net zero.
“In celebration of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, CCG is seizing the opportunity to spotlight the broader need for skills replenishment in the construction sector, particularly with ambitious housebuilding and sustainability targets.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The great Scottish income tax fantasy
The new apprentices will be from across central Scotland, CCG said.
They will undertake a four-year, industry-recognised programme in partnership with colleges.
READ MORE: Famous derelict house 'steeped in history of Highland clans' for sale
David Wylie, managing director of CCG, said: "Our apprentice intake is an annual commitment for CCG, and a significant milestone as we continue to invest in the future of construction. By providing opportunities for apprentices to learn and develop, we are not only addressing the skills shortage in the industry, but also ensuring that our company remains at the forefront of innovation and progress.”
He added: “This initiative supports our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and aligns with our broader themes for our 50th anniversary year."
The company said: “Over the past 50 years, CCG has been steadfast in its commitment to youth employment, recognising the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled workers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here