The former Two Fat Ladies restaurant premises, on Blythswood Street in Glasgow city centre, have been sold, having been under offer on three separate occasions during the marketing process.
The premises were sold off at an asking price of offers over £195,000, property agent CDLH noted.
Peter Darroch, the CDLH director who handled the sale, said: “The Two Fat Ladies was a superb business but is more suited to an owner-operator, as opposed to the seller, who operates other businesses, including the excellent Buttery restaurant within the city centre.”
The purchaser is a property investor, who intends to lease the premises out, selling agent CDLH revealed.
CDLH said: “The sale has taken some time as the premises have been under offer on three separate occasions during the marketing process.”
It added: “The premises are a fully fitted and equipped restaurant, with seating for approximately 30 persons. The premises are located close to Blythswood Square, within the traditional business district of the city centre.”
Mr Darroch said: “The Two Fat Ladies, historically, was a high turnover unit, albeit operated from a relatively restricted trading area. The location is good, able to draw trade from tourists and the traditional nearby night-time licensed circuits.”
He added: “With the high interest-rate environment, there is no doubt that the licensed, leisure and hotel sector within the core city centre has suffered, combined with the traditional business market for restaurant businesses reducing, due to the work-from-home environment. Nonetheless, there continues to be a good customer market, particularly from tourists, and for licensed operators who have unique and exciting brands to develop owner-operated businesses.”
