A long-established hotel in Largs that offers panoramic views of the Clyde has reopened after winter refurbishments.
Brisbane House has relaunched with “wow-factor” areas and special touches, owner Manorview pledged after its investment in the seaside property. It acquired the hotel in May 2022.
The company, which has a portfolio of 12 hotels, said all areas of Brisbane House have been refurbished. New features include a duplex honeymoon suite with a private balcony, dedicated wedding preparation room and an upgraded glass-fronted suite with doors that slide open to an extended terrace, offering views of the Clyde.
READ MORE: Hospitality group shares record bonus pot among staff
Manorview noted that the 17 guest bedrooms have been revamped to “create modern and relaxing spaces that are perfect for a short break to the seaside”.
An “exciting new addition”, it said, is The Caledonian Suite, which is spread over two floors “with luxurious finishes and a stunning outlook”. The suite includes a spa bath, private bar with complimentary cocktails and steam room shower, which opens out to an exclusive-use balcony that overlooks Largs bay and the Clyde.
Manorview said it has also upgraded the hotel’s Brisbane Suite, which features new lighting, décor, and an extended terrace to the front.
Managing director David Tracey said: “Largs has such stunning scenery, and Brisbane House has a great location on the front. We took every possible opportunity during the refurb to make the most of those views – as we know our guests will absolutely love it too!”
READ MORE: Award-winning Pierhouse Hotel restaurant in Argyll reopens
He added: “We can’t wait for guests from near and far to come and see the new space for themselves. We are proud to be a part of the Largs tourism landscape, and alongside our neighbouring businesses, remain committed to showcasing what a great place Largs is to both live in and visit.”
In January, Manorview revealed that it shared profits of more than a quarter of million pounds among its staff – the highest ever paid out under the scheme. The company said it distributed £273,560 among 471 team members under its Heartcount profit share initiative.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here