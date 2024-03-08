The company, which has a portfolio of 12 hotels, said all areas of Brisbane House have been refurbished. New features include a duplex honeymoon suite with a private balcony, dedicated wedding preparation room and an upgraded glass-fronted suite with doors that slide open to an extended terrace, offering views of the Clyde.

Manorview noted that the 17 guest bedrooms have been revamped to “create modern and relaxing spaces that are perfect for a short break to the seaside”.

An “exciting new addition”, it said, is The Caledonian Suite, which is spread over two floors “with luxurious finishes and a stunning outlook”. The suite includes a spa bath, private bar with complimentary cocktails and steam room shower, which opens out to an exclusive-use balcony that overlooks Largs bay and the Clyde.

Manorview said it has also upgraded the hotel’s Brisbane Suite, which features new lighting, décor, and an extended terrace to the front.

Managing director David Tracey said: “Largs has such stunning scenery, and Brisbane House has a great location on the front. We took every possible opportunity during the refurb to make the most of those views – as we know our guests will absolutely love it too!”

He added: “We can’t wait for guests from near and far to come and see the new space for themselves. We are proud to be a part of the Largs tourism landscape, and alongside our neighbouring businesses, remain committed to showcasing what a great place Largs is to both live in and visit.”

In January, Manorview revealed that it shared profits of more than a quarter of million pounds among its staff – the highest ever paid out under the scheme. The company said it distributed £273,560 among 471 team members under its Heartcount profit share initiative.