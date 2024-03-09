English-based law firm Freeths has launched a new commercial dispute resolution team in Scotland with the appointment of Alan McDonald as a director.
Mr McDonald joins from law firm CMS, and Freeths said the hire will “look to complement” its “already well-established team across the UK”.
Freeths declared that Mr McDonald would now build its practice in Scotland, working closely alongside partner and national head of dispute resolution James Hartley to help to continue strengthening its presence north of the Border.
Mr McDonald will be based in Glasgow, with Freeths’ Scottish team having grown from two to six in a matter of months.
READ MORE: Scottish airport chief reveals new route talks, big 2024 goal
Freeths, which employs around 1000 people across its 13 UK offices, said: “Heading up the new litigation service based in the firm’s Glasgow office, Alan has over 12 years’ experience advising on contentious energy, real estate, commercial, and telecoms matters, among other client requirements. He has acted in matters at all levels within the Scottish court system, including the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.”
Mr McDonald’s appointment comes weeks after Freeths launched a new dispute resolution service in Bristol with the appointment of managing associate Kelly Whittaker.
Nick Taylor, managing partner of Freeths Scotland, said: “Launching only months ago, Freeths Scotland has already expanded from a team of two to six, launching new offerings for our clients regularly. Alan’s values, ethics and experience really complement our growth strategy here at Freeths Glasgow and he joins at such an exciting time for the office.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Not even a single mention of the elephant in the room
Mr McDonald said: “I am delighted to be joining Freeths at an exciting time for the firm. I am looking forward to working with colleagues in Glasgow and across the firm to promote and grow the offering Freeths has in Scotland.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The great Scottish income tax fantasy
Mr Hartley said: “This year, we have a real focus on expanding our practice throughout the regions, and it’s great to add such well-respected talent to our market-leading team. I’m looking forward to working with Alan to grow our practice further across the UK.”
Freeths describes itself as a top 50 commercial law firm "relied on by private and public sector clients including Aldi, Tarmac, Experian, and Lloyds Bank - alongside many charities, universities and private businesses".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here