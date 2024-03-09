Freeths declared that Mr McDonald would now build its practice in Scotland, working closely alongside partner and national head of dispute resolution James Hartley to help to continue strengthening its presence north of the Border.

Mr McDonald will be based in Glasgow, with Freeths’ Scottish team having grown from two to six in a matter of months.

Freeths, which employs around 1000 people across its 13 UK offices, said: “Heading up the new litigation service based in the firm’s Glasgow office, Alan has over 12 years’ experience advising on contentious energy, real estate, commercial, and telecoms matters, among other client requirements. He has acted in matters at all levels within the Scottish court system, including the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.”

Mr McDonald’s appointment comes weeks after Freeths launched a new dispute resolution service in Bristol with the appointment of managing associate Kelly Whittaker.

Nick Taylor, managing partner of Freeths Scotland, said: “Launching only months ago, Freeths Scotland has already expanded from a team of two to six, launching new offerings for our clients regularly. Alan’s values, ethics and experience really complement our growth strategy here at Freeths Glasgow and he joins at such an exciting time for the office.”

Mr McDonald said: “I am delighted to be joining Freeths at an exciting time for the firm. I am looking forward to working with colleagues in Glasgow and across the firm to promote and grow the offering Freeths has in Scotland.”

Mr Hartley said: “This year, we have a real focus on expanding our practice throughout the regions, and it’s great to add such well-respected talent to our market-leading team. I’m looking forward to working with Alan to grow our practice further across the UK.”

Freeths describes itself as a top 50 commercial law firm "relied on by private and public sector clients including Aldi, Tarmac, Experian, and Lloyds Bank - alongside many charities, universities and private businesses".