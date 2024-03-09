The Coffee House at Homegrown Garden Centre

Lochend Road, Gartcosh

The menu at the Coffee House within Homegrown Garden Centre in Gartcosh goes far beyond the usual soup-and-a-sandwich-type fare you might expect to find while on a weekend mission to collect an extra bag of compost.

Instead, the team is dedicated to sourcing local ingredients for a sizeable menu that could rival any city centre restaurant and dishes of Orkney crab cakes, pulled beef bao buns and grazing boards.

The Coffee Shop at Silverbirch Garden Centre

165 Lanark Road, Crossford

There’s both indoor and outdoor seating available at the Silverbirch Garden Centre coffee shop, where food is made fresh every day and a counter full of homemade traybakes and cakes is kept fully stocked at all times.

Throughout their menu, you’ll recognise local producers including Aroma Coffee for hot drinks, Equi’s ice cream for milkshakes and sundaes, and Ramsay of Carluke butchers for sandwich fillings.

The Tree Shop Garden Centre and Café

Carindow, Argyll

Located at the head of Loch Fyne and looking out towards Glen Fyne, The Tree Shop Garden Centre was first established 34 years ago by Ardkinglas Estate.

The café is now run by Jasmine, formerly of Inver Cottage, with baking by Fi, formerly of Delizique in Glasgow and offers light lunches as well as hearty soups and breakfast rolls.

Birdhouse Tearoom at The Plant Centre

Ancrum, Jedburgh

This award-winning plant centre and tearoom in the Scottish Borders from owners Emma and Stephen Emmerson delivers a ‘unique take’ on a traditional garden centre.

Their aptly named Birdhouse tearoom overlooks the centre’s bird-feeding station and is said to be quite the sun trap in the summer months.

Sit back, sip your coffee and enjoy a bit of bird spotting before visiting the shop.

The Garden Café at Glendoick Garden Centre

Glendoick, near Perth

‘If en route to an adventure, we can provide you with the perfect start to keep you going’ the Garden Cafe team promises.

Open from 9.00am each day, you’ll find them just off the A90 between Dundee and Perth serving pancake stacks, porridge bowls or full Scottish breakfasts before moving on to a menu of main meals and lighter bites during the afternoon.

The Garden Restaurant at Raemoir Garden Centre

Raemoir Road, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Raemoir is an independent, family-owned business that specialises not only in a range of garden goodies and gadgets, but a food hall and deli to showcase local producers.

If you’re planning to make a real day out of it, stop by their restaurant for an afternoon tea at £17.50 per person, or a full roast dinner with seasonal vegetables and all of the trimmings on Sundays.

The Patio Cafe at Cardwell Garden Centre

Cloch Road, Lunederston Bay by Gourock

The Patio Café at Cardwell Garden Centre runs a huge, 300-seater restaurant which has been designed to ensure that tables are always available, even at peak time.

The original opened over 30 years ago, but before long, customer demand prompted them to upscale and invest in creating something ‘a bit special’ with the option to eat in a covered outdoor area or enjoy a selection of home bakes and cooked meals indoors.

A team member said: “Whatever the season, whatever the weather, whatever your fancy you can indulge yourself at the Patio Cafe at Cardwell”.

The Garden Kitchen at Mill Garden Centre

Armadale, Bathgate

A spot full of rustic charm which really comes into its own in the warmer months, at the Mill Garden Centre there are views across Barbauchlaw Burn and locally sourced treats served from a quirky kitchen window hatch.

Green-fingered visitors are sure to work up an appetite perusing an impressive range of homegrown stock with owners saying: “When you visit us you can be assured you are buying plants from people who have been growing for generations and are qualified horticulturalists.”

Cafe Panola at Pentland Plants

Pentland Mains, Loanhead

There’s an extensive menu to discover at ‘Edinburgh’s gardening haven’ ranging from Scottish smoked salmon on toast to gammon steak served with pineapple or a free-range egg and fries.

Anyone who has left Mother’s Day planning until the last minute this week should note that the centre will be serving afternoon teas on a walk-in basis, with the likes of filled rolls, fruit scones and strawberry cheesecakes all part of a special service.

Crisis averted.

The Sheiling Coffee Shop at Rosebank Garden Centre

Sizzling beef fajitas, North Sea tempura battered cod, homemade lasagne platters or a simple Scotch pie with chips and beans.

With so much to choose from at the Sheiling Coffee Shop, there's every chance of forgetting exactly which missing garden supplies first spurred on a trip to the Rosebank Garden Centre.

Be sure to save room for some apple pie with Equi’s Ice Cream and a cup of freshly ground Italian coffee while you attempt to rewrite that shopping list.