Police Scotland previously said Ms Green had intended to board a train to Edinburgh then return to Glasgow, but her movements were unknown.

On Friday afternoon (March 8) police confirmed a body had been found in Edinburgh as part of the investigation into the missing 61-year-old.

Though she is yet to be formally identified, police said Ms Green's family has been made aware.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The body of a woman has been found in Edinburgh during an investigation into a missing woman from Chryston.

"She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Anne Green, 61, has been made aware.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."