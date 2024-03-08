A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from North Lanarkshire.

Anne Green disappeared from the Chryston area and was reportedly last seen in Glasgow city centre at around 7.15am on Tuesday (March 5). 

Police Scotland previously said Ms Green had intended to board a train to Edinburgh then return to Glasgow, but her movements were unknown. 

On Friday afternoon (March 8) police confirmed a body had been found in Edinburgh as part of the investigation into the missing 61-year-old. 

Though she is yet to be formally identified, police said Ms Green's family has been made aware. 

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The body of a woman has been found in Edinburgh during an investigation into a missing woman from Chryston.

"She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Anne Green, 61, has been made aware.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."