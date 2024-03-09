Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment said it is bringing to market a "long income supermarket forward funding opportunity to create a new Tesco superstore in the popular and affluent town of Pitlochry in Perthshire on behalf of West Ranga Property Group".

It said: "The property will be let to Tesco Stores Limited and the lease start date will start from the anticipated completion in May 2025 for a period of 20 years at a current passing rent of £490,925 per annum."



CGIs are for illustrative purpose only (Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga)

Its brochure reads: "On practical completion the supermarket will extend to approximately 26,900 sq ft on a gross internal basis at ground floor only.

"The net sales area will extend to approximately 15,036 sq ft. There will be 177 customer car parking spaces across the front of the store, reflecting a parking ratio of 1:147 sq ft."

It added: "The property will benefit from a central customer access point to the immediate front of the supermarket with a service yard along the western elevation.

"Internally, the store is broadly rectangular in shape and will be fitted out in Tesco’s standard corporate specification.

The Bridge Road/Perth Road site is next to the River Tummel (Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga)

"The new Tesco store will be the first and only supermarket in this strong Scottish town."

Planning permission for a non-material variation to a previous consent was given in July.

Perth and Kinross Council said: "The variation seeks to relocate the approved flood water storage void from under the approved supermarket building to under the approved car park.

"The variation does not alter the physical appearance of the site as the flood storage void remains underground as per the original approval, albeit in an alternative location.

"The supermarket and car park and the overall above ground layout of the site will remain as approved." Tesco was contacted for further comment.

Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment said offers over £8.05 million are invited.