A police investigation is underway after a teenager was assaulted in a Glasgow park.

A 13-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Queen's Park in the south side of the city on Friday evening.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. 

Police say enquiries into the assault are ongoing. 

Locals are being advised to avoid the area in the meantime, with road closures in place on Victoria Road between Queen’s Drive and Maybank Lane and Queen’s Drive between Maybank Street and Langside Road.