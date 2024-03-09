Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the boy was walking near to Queen’s Park, where an altercation took place.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

READ MORE: Police probe after boy injured in Edinburgh hit and run

Officers are now appealing for information, particularly around groups of youths gathering in the park or seen the local area around this time.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: "We have a team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out.

Officers are appealing following a serious assault in the Queen’s Drive area of Glasgow. Around 8.30pm on Friday, 8 March, a 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds near to the junction with Victoria Road.

Read more - https://t.co/0cCSjE2VXY pic.twitter.com/e04nWL7z7J — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) March 9, 2024

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

"I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.

"We believe the area was busy at the time and I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

"If you were in the area, and can help with our investigation or saw what happened, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3574 of Friday, 8 March, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.