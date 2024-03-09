A police investigation is underway after a teenager was stabbed near the entrance to a park in Glasgow.
Around 8.30pm on Friday, a 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds in the Queen’s Drive area near to the junction with Victoria Road.
Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the boy was walking near to Queen’s Park, where an altercation took place.
Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
READ MORE: Police probe after boy injured in Edinburgh hit and run
Officers are now appealing for information, particularly around groups of youths gathering in the park or seen the local area around this time.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: "We have a team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.
"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out.
Officers are appealing following a serious assault in the Queen’s Drive area of Glasgow. Around 8.30pm on Friday, 8 March, a 13-year-old boy was found with stab wounds near to the junction with Victoria Road.— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) March 9, 2024
Read more - https://t.co/0cCSjE2VXY pic.twitter.com/e04nWL7z7J
"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.
"I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.
"We believe the area was busy at the time and I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.
"If you were in the area, and can help with our investigation or saw what happened, then please get in touch.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3574 of Friday, 8 March, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here