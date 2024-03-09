Glaswegians are being offered “the opportunity of a lifetime” to own a slice of history connected to one of the city’s most famous thoroughfares.
Original granite cobbled stones from Sauchiehall Street have been put up for sale by a Stirlingshire-based stone merchants.
Tradstocks Ltd, one of Scotland's major suppliers of natural stone for construction and landscaping, have been supplying local Scottish Whinstone for the new pathways, roads and avenues that form part of the Glasgow Avenues Project.
The business wrote on social media: “You can follow in the footsteps of millions of people, and walk on the historic streets of Glasgow wherever you are.
“This truly is a recycling and sustainability opportunity of a lifetime.”
Work to deliver the next phase of the Avenues project in Glasgow city centre began in September last year. Sauchiehall Street will be revamped with a new precinct at the Rose Street end, with improvements stretching up to West Nile Street.
A connecting Cambridge Street Avenue will reach as far as Cowcaddens Road.
The £5.7m phase of the scheme is part of wider network of routes being established throughout the city centre.
Described as “attractive, accessible, safe, sustainable and easily-maintained", the refurbishment of dilapidated areas of at the heart of Glasgow is being delivered through the Glasgow City Region City Deal-funded Avenues programme.
Glasgow City Council says it has designed the Avenues to be ‘people-focused’ and to encourage active travel, while being more attractive to residents, workers, visitors and investors.
The improvements will see major work carried out on Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street over the coming months.
Roads, pavements and footways on the streets will be reconstructed, with new kerbing, traffic signals, dozens of trees, rain gardens and street lighting planned.
Anyone interested in purchasing the cobbled stones is asked to contact Tradstocks Ltd on 01506 873 081 or by email via westwood@tradstocks.co.uk.
