The male suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black woolly hat with a grey band around, a black rain jacket, black washed-out jeans and dark footwear.

Constable Thomas Mackie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the area at the time to please make contact with officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1119 of 4 March. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.