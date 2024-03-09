The Herald understands that there are no reported injuries and no ordnance was involved in the incident.

The Royal Navy confirmed to The Herald that it is working with The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

The aircraft carrier is en-route to Rosyth to undergo repairs for an issue with her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: “A minor, isolated fire on HMS Queen Elizabeth was quickly brought under control and extinguished.”

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson told The Herald: “I can confirm we responded to reports of a fire on a vessel at 23:50pm on Friday. Crews then stood down.”

One of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK, HMS Queen Elizabeth forms part of the Royal Navy‘s two-strong fleet of Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

As well as state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems, the £3.1billion warship boasts five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.

The 65,000-tonne ship operates with a crew of approximately 700, increasing to the full complement of 1,600 when aircraft are embarked.