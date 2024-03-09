An investigation is underway after a fire broke out onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth while it was docked in Scotland.
The aircraft carrier, the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy, was reportedly docked at Glen Mallan on Loch Long when the fire broke out late on Friday evening.
The Herald understands that there are no reported injuries and no ordnance was involved in the incident.
The Royal Navy confirmed to The Herald that it is working with The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.
READ MORE: Royal Navy's new mine-hunting 'mother ship' arrives at its home on the Clyde
The aircraft carrier is en-route to Rosyth to undergo repairs for an issue with her starboard propeller shaft coupling.
A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: “A minor, isolated fire on HMS Queen Elizabeth was quickly brought under control and extinguished.”
A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson told The Herald: “I can confirm we responded to reports of a fire on a vessel at 23:50pm on Friday. Crews then stood down.”
One of the most powerful surface warships ever constructed in the UK, HMS Queen Elizabeth forms part of the Royal Navy‘s two-strong fleet of Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.
As well as state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems, the £3.1billion warship boasts five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.
The 65,000-tonne ship operates with a crew of approximately 700, increasing to the full complement of 1,600 when aircraft are embarked.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here