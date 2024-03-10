Kingsburgh House is set in 13.9 acres, and has a sheltered private bay and beach. Offers over £275,000 are being sought.

Savills said: “Kingsburgh House is in a dilapidated state, and on the Buildings at Risk register, but the spirit of the past lives on in its centuries-old stone walls.”

The property agent flagged “clear redevelopment opportunities and potential on the lands, all of which would be subject to acquiring the necessary consents from the relevant local authorities”, including the possibility of building a new house close to the water.

A former laird’s house dating from the 1700s, the property was substantially added to in the 19th century, the property agent noted.

These additions, Savills noted, are thought to be the work of acclaimed early Victorian architect Gillespie Graham.

Savills said: “The property is famed for its association with Flora Macdonald, Bonnie Prince Charlie, and the Jacobite Rebellion. The site of Kingsburgh House was home to Flora and her husband, Macdonald of Kingsburgh, head of the local cadet branch under Clan Chief Macdonald of Sleat. It was Kingsburgh that she and the fugitive Bonnie Prince Charlie escaped to after evading capture from the armed Redcoat Government soldiers in 1746.”

Cameron Ewer, of Savills, said: “The bones of this property, along with its outstanding historical legacy and breathtaking location, will capture the imagination of buyers from home and abroad. “Kingsburgh House may be purchased as a longer-term project, or simply be maintained in its current state as a testament to the notable figures who once frequented it and their place in Scotland’s history.”

He added: “It may be possible to gain planning consent to create a new house close to the water on its surrounding land. It would have spectacular views from the private stretch of coastline below, and be an exciting way to breathe new life into this stunning corner of Skye.”