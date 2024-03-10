The property agent selling a historic property with connections to Bonnie Prince Charlie has described it as an “extraordinary opportunity to rescue an historic water’s edge house on the Isle of Skye”.
Savills has been appointed to sell the derelict Kingsburgh House, which it says has an “incredible island location with mesmerising views over the water”, and flagged its belief that the property will “capture the imagination of buyers from home and abroad”.
Kingsburgh House is set in 13.9 acres, and has a sheltered private bay and beach. Offers over £275,000 are being sought.
READ MORE: Landmark city centre restaurant site finally sold
Savills said: “Kingsburgh House is in a dilapidated state, and on the Buildings at Risk register, but the spirit of the past lives on in its centuries-old stone walls.”
The property agent flagged “clear redevelopment opportunities and potential on the lands, all of which would be subject to acquiring the necessary consents from the relevant local authorities”, including the possibility of building a new house close to the water.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish income tax row blows up
A former laird’s house dating from the 1700s, the property was substantially added to in the 19th century, the property agent noted.
These additions, Savills noted, are thought to be the work of acclaimed early Victorian architect Gillespie Graham.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Not even a single mention of the elephant in the room
Savills said: “The property is famed for its association with Flora Macdonald, Bonnie Prince Charlie, and the Jacobite Rebellion. The site of Kingsburgh House was home to Flora and her husband, Macdonald of Kingsburgh, head of the local cadet branch under Clan Chief Macdonald of Sleat. It was Kingsburgh that she and the fugitive Bonnie Prince Charlie escaped to after evading capture from the armed Redcoat Government soldiers in 1746.”
Cameron Ewer, of Savills, said: “The bones of this property, along with its outstanding historical legacy and breathtaking location, will capture the imagination of buyers from home and abroad. “Kingsburgh House may be purchased as a longer-term project, or simply be maintained in its current state as a testament to the notable figures who once frequented it and their place in Scotland’s history.”
He added: “It may be possible to gain planning consent to create a new house close to the water on its surrounding land. It would have spectacular views from the private stretch of coastline below, and be an exciting way to breathe new life into this stunning corner of Skye.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here