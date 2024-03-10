Scottish tourism experts have warned over key aspects of the planned visitor levy, or tourist tax.
While many recognise potential benefits of a visitor levy, including infrastructure to manage tourists, there are still concerns around contentious points including the level of the tax and offsetting measures.
We spoke to experts in our exclusive Business HQ Monthly supplement Big Read covering tourism's toughest upcoming challenges.
Roland Smyth, head of the Scottish Hotels and Leisure Group at international law firm CMS, said: “Tourism is one of Scotland’s key economic sectors and Edinburgh is on the brink of becoming a truly global city, on a par with the likes of Paris, Los Angeles and Sydney.
“We should be wary of killing the golden goose in an increasingly international and competitive market. To grow the sector, a supportive regulatory environment is needed, with tax being a key part of that.
“International tourists visiting Scotland already face high levels of VAT and Air Passenger Duty.
“Where a tourist tax has been applied elsewhere in Europe, that has historically been in the context of lower levels of VAT on accommodation than we have in the UK.”
The Scottish Tourism Alliance has written to Tom Arthur asking that the next stage of the parliamentary process in making the proposal legislation be extended.
