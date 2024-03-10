A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire almost eight months ago.

Robert Fisher, 26, was found seriously injured in the Maxwellton Street area of Paisley on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

He died four days later in hospital.

The woman is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident.