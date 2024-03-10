Mr Bannerman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and died on Friday.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has since been discharged.

READ MORE: Woman, 23, charged in probe into death of man in Paisley last year

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Roads Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Bannerman who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. We would ask that anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may be vital to our investigation.”