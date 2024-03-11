Brought to you by
SCOTLAND EXCEL
For many, choosing a career can seem like a daunting prospect and one that university graduates struggle with. You’ve just finished your degree and you’re not sure if the course you’ve just aced is offering the career path you want to follow.
So, what now?
One organisation that is actively recruiting for graduates to join its highly successful team is Scotland Excel. Responsible for managing local government procurement contracts for its members that include all 32 councils in Scotland, it manages a portfolio worth more than £2 billion. This covers everything from construction, transport, IT, social care to school meals, recycling and more.
Findlay Lennie, aged 25, started as a graduate trainee with Scotland Excel in June 2022 after seeing an advert online. He told us why he applied for the graduate trainee programme and why he believes it was the right choice for his career path.
“I wasn’t too sure what procurement was until I read the advert and did some research. Then I spoke to my dad who’s an engineer and he recognised it was a pretty good opportunity for me, so I put in my CV and went for it.”
Findlay has recently been promoted to a full-time position with Scotland Excel as a Procurement Coordinator after gaining experience across a number of sectors that he says he probably wouldn’t have got in other organisations.
“I studied Politics and International Relations with three years of economics, and I wasn’t sure what to do after I left Uni. But procurement, and in particular public procurement really interested me. It’s the variety of the job that you don’t get in other industries that makes it so interesting. I can be working with legal teams on large national contracts worth millions to the economy one day, to visiting one of our small local suppliers the next and then working with external consultants from home. No two days are ever the same.
Scotland Excel’s long-established graduate programme, going back more than ten years, has been developed to attract new talent to public procurement, and is shaped to meet the needs of its newly appointed graduates.
“I’d worked in various hospitality jobs, so the prospect of working in an office was quite daunting. But the recruitment process was really helpful. Everyone I met put me at ease and explained things in a way that made it easy to understand.”
Scotland Excel has a reputation for its work to promote community wealth-building, net zero, the third sector and it supports and provides solutions for the challenges facing local government and the wider public sector.
“Working in a job that makes a difference to people and communities was an important factor in my decision to apply. I always wanted to work on projects that help shape Scotland and Scotland Excel helps me achieve that.”
For many graduates this will be their first full-time job and working for such an influential organisation can be daunting, however Findlay had some sage advice.
“I would say, if you’re thinking about applying and Scotland Excel fits with your ethos then go for it. The whole process from interview to starting has been great and the people are very supportive.
“Flexible working, a good salary and holiday allowance and a pretty decent social side to the job make it a good place to work. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a demanding job but it’s what I was looking for and I haven’t looked back.”
If you think a career that supports Scotland's social, economic and environmental goals is for you, then check out Scotland Excel’s Graduates page.
The non-profit procurement organisation is seeking four graduates with the minimum Honours Degree from any discipline who achieved a 2:1 or above (achieved or anticipated) or a Post Graduate Degree.
The closing date for applications is Sunday 7 April 2024. Click here for more details on how to apply.
