The project will be spread over two phases, the first of which includes the construction of student accommodation and a healthcare/ GP surgery facility.

Phase two envisages a mixed-tenure residential development combining homes, office space and a hotel. The removal of the Tay House bridge will have a “transformational effect”, said the developers, “providing the opportunity to create a new gateway into the city centre”.

Behind the proposals are CXG Glasgow Limited, a subsidiary of Tracey Investments Limited and owner of the Venlaw building and Elmbank Gardens, in conjunction with the owner of the property at 300 Bath Street. The masterplan has been devised by Michael Laird Architects.

The plans have been backed by Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. Mr Patrick said: “The city’s three main universities have confirmed a strategic aim to grow their student numbers in the years ahead and accommodation has to expand in line with that, especially when you consider how limited the options are at the moment.

“A development like this caters for that need while plugging into ongoing plans to transform a key part of the city’s traditional retail and hospitality artery.

“It’s no secret that Sauchiehall Street has seen better days, and this application presents an opportunity to galvanise an iconic area of the city and re-establish it as a dynamic accommodation and business hub.”